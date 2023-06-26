Director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes resigns after pay scandal rocks broadcaster

Director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes has this morning resigned with immediate effect.

It comes amid the pay scandal that has rocked the public service broadcaster.

“As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation,” she said in a statement.

“I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."

Ms Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited before two Oireachtas committees this week as the scandal surrounding hidden RTÉ payments continues to unfold.

There is huge anger both within RTÉ and among the public at large as the fallout continues from the €345,000 in hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The issue of corporate governance at RTÉ will be discussed at the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday followed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.