Dissident republicans must ‘re-evaluate political thinking’ and change expectations, says hardliner

A leading voice in dissident republicanism has said that it is now time “to re-evaluate our political thinking” and change expectations over how their objective of a united Ireland may be realised .

Francie Mackey, national chairman of the hardline 32 County Sovereignty Movement, was speaking at Balgriffin Cemetery in Co Dublin at a commemoration for murdered Real IRA leader Alan Ryan.

Ryan (32) was shot in the head close to his home in Clongriffin, north Dublin, in 2012, while visiting family members.

Former Omagh councillor Mr Mackey told those in attendance at yesterday’s memorial that they would “strive to set ourselves apart from those who have hijacked the struggle”.

“But in so doing we must strike a tone of relevance if out distinct position is to have any practical meaning,” he said.

Francie Mackey addresses a commemoration for murdered Real IRA leader Alan Ryan.

“And what Irish republicans must recognise now, that whilst our objectives remain steadfast and inviolate, our expectations as to how they may be realised will have to change.

“The long war resulted in a politics it was not fighting for. A lesser war will not alter that fact.

“The Good Friday Agreement de-politicised the constitutional question thus marginalising political arguments based on conflict.

“And this is where Irish republicans need to re-evaluate our political thinking. The only credible means to have the constitutional question back on the political agenda is to formulate a solutions-based approach around it.”

After criticising Sinn Fein, he urged those in attendance to “be the champions of democracy on this island and let the political careerists founder on their selfish ambitions”.

The 32CSM opposes the Good Friday Agreement and had been described in the past as the political wing of the now defunct Real IRA, which was responsible for the 1998 Omagh bomb, although both organisations denied this.