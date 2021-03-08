Dissidents were in house when Dublin young mum was shot

Sister of Real IRA killer left fighting for life after gunman bursts into Dublin home

Shooting: Garda officers at the scene of the attack

Three men from Northern Ireland with suspected dissident republican links were present in the Dublin house of a young mother when a man burst in and shot her.

Detectives are investigating if the attempted murder was carried out by a local drug dealer who was under threat from dissidents.

The victim, who is the sister of a Real IRA killer, is not suspected of involvement in dissident republicanism or criminality herself.

She was last night clinging to her life after being shot in the chest and arm at her Bluebell home.

The shooting happened at the Bernard Curtis House complex on Saturday afternoon while the woman's young daughter was also inside the property.

A number of other people were also in the property at the time, including three men with suspected dissident links from Northern Ireland.

One of the men is the son of a senior IRA figure from Belfast.

Detectives are investigating if a local drug dealer, aged in his 30s and also injured during the shooting, was the gunman who kicked in the front door before letting off five shots over the weekend.

A source told the Irish Independent: "One line of inquiry is that the three men from Northern Ireland were brought down to threaten this drug dealer.

"A short time later a man burst into her house and fired five shots, hitting her twice in the chest as well as shooting himself.

"Her young daughter is not even 10 years old and was in hysterics while paramedics were treating her mother at the scene.

"It is being investigated if the gunman was the drug dealer who had been threatened by the dissidents earlier in the day."

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting and rushed the young woman to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition last night.

The suspected gunman was also driven to hospital by an associate from the north-inner city who has also been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Local gardaí are investigating the attempted murder while counter-terror detectives are probing the presence of the IRA associates in Dublin.

They are not suspected of involvement in the gun attack and were in the kitchen when the shooting began, before calling 999.

A number of raids were carried out in the Bluebell area on Saturday night but gardaí have not yet recovered the weapon used.

The local drug dealer also remains in a serious condition in hospital and gardaí have been posted outside of his room.

They are expected to question him once his condition improves. The are likely to question him on suspicion of ordering a gun and then using it in an attempted murder.

The young mother is the sister of a Real IRA killer who is currently serving a life sentence since he pleaded guilty to the murder of a senior gangland figure.

In total four people, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in relation to Saturday's shooting.

They were brought to different stations in the Irish capital.

Three of the men from Northern Ireland have since been released by gardaí without charge while the north-inner city man is still being questioned.

A garda spokesman said investigating detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.