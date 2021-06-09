Dog that killed baby in Waterford destroyed

Post-mortem: Dr Margaret Bolster examined the body following the attack

The dog that attacked and killed a three-month-old baby in Co Waterford has been put down.

Gardai have confirmed that a post-mortem has also been carried out on the baby girl.

“The post-mortem was administered by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As a result of the post-mortem, An Garda Síochána’s focus is on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner.

“The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed,” it added.

The baby was discovered by her aunt who went to check on her sleeping.

The incident happened in the small village of Clashmore, west Waterford.

The little girl, named locally as Mia O’Connell, was asleep upstairs in the bedroom of the house when her aunt, who was visiting the home, found her badly injured.

Mia’s mother Ella Wood, and grandparents Noirin O’Connell and Barry Dillon were all downstairs when it is understood the family pet, a terrier cross, went into the room in which the baby was sleeping.

The baby was treated by gardaí and paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries, shortly after 3am.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said yesterday her thoughts were with the family.

“This is an absolutely awful situation, to think that your little baby’s life has been lost in such terrible, terrible circumstances,” she said.

Independent councillor Séamus O’Donnell, from Old Parish in Dungarvan, said the whole community had been left reeling by the tragedy.

“Clashmore is a very close-knit, rural town, it’s a lovely place,” he said. “The whole of west Waterford is shocked this morning.”

Mia will be buried today following a private service in Youghal in east Cork.

Mia’s devastated mother, Ella Wood, was last night being comforted by family, friends and neighbours. The tragedy was exacerbated by the fact her partner and Mia’s father, Rhys O’Connell, was away from home at the time.