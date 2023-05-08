Donald Trump interview: ‘Were people afraid of me? That’s for historians to say. But you know, I got what I wanted’

The former US president on fighting rape allegations, what most people get wrong about him, why he never wants to show weakness or vulnerability — and why Ireland’s housing crisis is a good thing, in a way, because it shows people want to live here

For four hours I’ve been sitting in a reception room upstairs at his Doonbeg golf resort, waiting for Donald Trump. And wondering if the 45th president of the United States is going to show up for our interview.

It’s Thursday afternoon and Trump’s people are packing up to leave after a visit of less than 24 hours. Out on the golf course, their boss is doing well, according to the regular updates filtering back.

“He hit a great shot on 10!”

“He holed a great putt in front of the press!”

“He’s in good form!”

Secret service men have already swept the room. Now hotel staff bustle in and out, moving the furniture, arranging flowers and positioning the chairs for our sit-down interview. They even plane the skirting boards.

But nobody can say for sure if Trump will sit down, or head straight for his Boeing 757 parked up at Shannon Airport once he’s done with the golf. It’s minute-to-minute with him, someone says.

I’ve been told the interview will happen at 3pm. Suddenly, right on time, he appears, still in his golf gear. The energy in the room is immediately different, supercharged.

He shakes my hand, looks me in the eye and beams.

“You had a good photographer out there,” he says. “I hope you send me some of those pictures.”

Margo Martin, his striking press assistant, stands in front of us, wearing a trench coat and a green baseball cap. She looks a bit like Trump’s wife Melania, except 20 years younger, perhaps even more.

His son Eric joins us and stands behind his father.

“OK,” says Trump Sr. “Go ahead.”

I’ve given a lot of thought to what question to ask him first. I’m hoping it will force him to stop and think, even for a couple of seconds. Which is not exactly his style.

“What do most people get wrong about you?” I say.

He takes a deep breath, through his nose, and considers this.

“Well, I think they think I’m a tough person,” he says. “And I don’t really think of myself that way. I think I understand life. I understand what life is all about. I know how to run things. I’ve been given credit for having done a great job as president and I think we’re going to do it again. We’re leading in the polls by a lot [ahead of his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis] and we will see what happens — but yeah, I think I’m nice person.”

It won’t be the only time in the interview he begins by addressing the question asked, often briefly, but then veers off wildly, frequently into electioneering mode — “We’re going to bring our country back, because our country is doing horrible under this leadership.”

Donald Trump with his son Eric at Trump International in Doonbeg. Photo: David Conachy

For some who have tried to psychoanalyse Trump, the key to understanding him is his relationship with his father, a real estate developer who died in 1999. So I ask him about Fred Trump. Is there a standout memory of his father that shaped him?

DT:“He loved to work. He was a very hard worker and that made him happy. I know people who don’t work and they’re not happy. So I always remembered how much he loved what he did… He wasn’t, you know, going through all these mood changes and everything. He just worked. He loved it. And so I think that left a big impression on me.”

NH: “If he was sitting here today and you could just say one thing to him, what would it be?”

DT: “I would say ‘I love you’. I had a wonderful father, he was a wonderful guy.”

NH: “And did he tell you he loved you?”

DT:“Oh yeah, he did, he did — but he wasn’t that kind. You know, he wouldn’t sit around telling you that. But he showed it in many different ways. He was a strong guy, a very strong person. And very tough, actually. But fair and tough. He was, eh, a very warm person.”

NH: “You say he was tough. Were you able to show weakness around him?”

DT: “I don’t think he would have loved it. No, I don’t think so, actually. He would have handled it, but I don’t think he would have loved it.”

It seems safe to assume that Fred Trump wouldn’t have been big on his son revealing any vulnerability either.

NH: “Many presidents have spoken about how being the US president and living in the White House is the loneliest job in the world.”

DT: “Yeah.”

NH: “When did you feel lonely in the White House and in power?”

DT: “Well, I found that it’s a magnificent building, it’s a great building, it represents so much, it represents in many ways more than any building that there is anywhere in the world. I was so busy I didn’t get to be lonely. But I understand there were a lot of people that considered it to be a very lonely place and I understand that. A very lonely place, but I understand that.”

NH: “Do you ever get lonely?”

DT: “Well, I don’t discuss it. I guess, honestly, if I did, I wouldn’t be discussing it with the press because you know I think it’s a personal question. But people get lonely. There’s nothing wrong with that. But I wouldn’t discuss that with the press.”

NH: “When would I find Donald Trump at his most vulnerable?”

DT: “Well, if I knew — I don’t think I know — but if I knew I wouldn’t tell you.”

NH: “That’s interesting in itself.”

DT: “Because I don’t want to tell that.”

NH: “You don’t like showing the weakness?”

DT: “Yeah, I don’t want to do that. I mean if I knew, I wouldn’t be talking about it. You want to hide that.”​

When I ask if he has any regrets about his own experiences as a father, he doesn’t want to go there either and swerves the question almost entirely.

“I think I’m very happy with — I mean, certainly my life has been an interesting one. I was in business and showbusiness and politics. You know I had one of the top shows in all of television. I had the top selling books…”

Even now, he says, he has “the number one selling book”, before segueing back to winning the presidency in his first outing as a political candidate: “I actually won twice — but you don’t have to say that. And now we are going to have to win a third time.”

I try again, asking him if he has read the numerous attempts to explain him, to deconstruct him — the endless columns and the attempts at psychoanalysis.

DT:“I’ve seen them all.”

NH: “If you could psychoanalyse yourself — what makes Donald Trump tick?”

DT: “I think I want to do a great job. ‘Ticking’ means different things. If you’re in the world of politics and you’re doing what I’m doing, you want to make the world great again. In the world of business, you want to become very successful and do a wonderful job — like what we’ve done with Doonbeg.

“I have bought this and rebuilt it and it has become a tremendous success. I bought it when it was a distressed property many years ago and now it’s one of the best pieces of property in Ireland… It’s been great. You know this community loves me because I have done such a good job.”

Donald Trump on the golf course in Doonbeg last week. Photo: David Conachy

Ireland generally, he says, has “something special. Ireland is hot.”

What about the housing crisis, I say — as one of the world’s most famous real estate moguls, does he have any advice for the Government in fixing it?

“Do you mean ‘crisis’ by the fact that you don’t have housing?” he asks. “Well that’s a good thing in one way. That’s better than the other way. Because, you know, a lot of countries are having the opposite problem because nobody wants to live there.

“People want to live in Ireland... People are moving to Ireland. It’s a great place and you have some great leaders and some great people in politics. I know a lot of them.”

Ireland, he goes on, “has done one of the best jobs in taking business from the United States… and the United States should be somewhat ashamed of itself.

“But if you’re in Ireland you have to be very happy about it because you take so much away and a lot of people wonder — like, how does that happen? How does the United States allow it to happen. Do you know why? Because they are run by stupid people, OK?”

Donald Trump has said Ireland has done a good job “luring” US companies to the country

One of the many, many problems with Joe Biden, he says, is that “people don’t respect him and he’s not getting anything done. People have to respect a leader… and if they don’t respect you, you’re not going to be a good leader.”

I speculate if his own leadership style, as president, was based on people being afraid of him.

“I don’t want to say people were afraid of me because that is not for me to say,” he answers. “That’s for historians to say, and other people. But you know, I got what I wanted.”

So does he, despite losing the presidency, still view himself as one of the most powerful men in the world? He hesitates, ever so slightly, then seems to agree.

“You notice a lot of your friends from the press are downstairs?” he asks. “Well a lot of that has to do with the fact that I’m running for office and I’m the leading candidate now [I think he means for the Republican nomination — bookies have Biden as the marginal favourite to retain the presidency]. I guess if they weren’t down there I would say ‘I wonder what happened?’ When they are down there I say, ‘wow, that’s not something I look forward to’. But, you know, I would probably wonder what happened [if no journalists showed up for him].”​

Leaving aside the fact that he is “the first US president in 71 years that never went into a war”, he says his whole life “has been a fight... and I get used to it maybe”.

When he arrived in Doonbeg on Wednesday night, the first question fired at him by waiting journalists was about the legal action taken against him by E Jean Carroll, the American writer who has claimed Trump raped her almost 30 years ago in a Manhattan department store. After hitting his drive on Doonbeg’s first hole the next morning, he took another swing at Carroll, calling her a disgrace and saying the civil trial currently before a jury in New York was “a big scam”.

“You know they were asking some questions,” he says of the reporters who were waiting for him beside the first tee. “But nothing out of order. I didn’t think anything bad.”

E Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court, New York, May 4, 2023. Photo: John Minchillo/AP — © AP

I tell him his comments about the trial have been very robust, but he’d much rather talk about his golf game.

“How was my drive? Did you see it? He saw it,” he says, nodding at the Sunday Independentphotographer, David Conachy.

DC: “Straight down the middle.”

DT: “Right down the middle! Right down the middle.”

DC:“Two hundred and …”

DT: “Two-eighty-five! [yards]”

He turns to his press aide. “Were you out there?” he asks Margo, who responds in the affirmative.

DT: “They couldn’t believe it. They said: ‘What the hell?’ Now how many other people would do that? How many other people, in front of a lot of press, would put a ball down and rip the hell out of it? Almost none, right? Because they can’t. They talk about it. But they don’t do it.”

I try to steer the conversation back to the Carroll trial.

The writer has testified that she had expected Trump to claim they had a consensual encounter. Instead, she said, he had “shattered” her reputation by denying they had ever met.

I ask him how the case is affecting the women in his life, meaning Melania and his two daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany.

NH:“It can’t be easy on them, hearing this.”

DT: “Well I think it’s unfair to my family, what happens. I think it’s very unfair. It’s very dishonest stuff. It’s bad.”

NH: “But it must hurt them as well?”

DT: “Well look, they’re doing fine. It’s not fair to them.”

“Last question here,” says Margo. Twenty-five minutes have passed and already it feels like a blur.

A little flustered, I skip past a dozen or more unasked questions and ask, considering the various accusations made against him, if he’s now wary of being alone in a room with a woman. Straight away it feels like there’s been another shift in the atmosphere of the room, but he answers without showing any obvious sign of irritation.

DT: “Sure, you have to be. Well I had a fake rape charge. A woman that I had no idea who she is. I have no idea who this woman is. You know, you see that stuff. And it happens. It’s called false accusations and I think it happens a lot to other people too, not just me. And you have to fight back against it. But it’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen…You have so many false accusations out there and it’s very dangerous for our country. I have to go.”

We shake hands for a second time and then he’s gone. The room is cleared within seconds and the energy sucked out of it, so much so that the air feels instantly flat.

This happens everywhere they go, whenever Trump leaves a room, says one of the secret service men.

Downstairs, the members of his entourage say their goodbyes to the hotel staff and soon a convoy of black SUVs makes its way up the drive and on towards the airport, where Trump Force One awaits.