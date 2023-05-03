Donald Trump lands in Ireland for visit to Clare golf resort

Donald Trump's private jet on the tarmac in Shannon Airport. Photo: PA. — © Niall Carson/PA Wire

Armed Garda officers on a beach near Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare (PA/Niall Carson)

Paul Markham awaiting the arrival of former President Donald Trump at Trump International in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: David Conachy.

David Grange from Dublin awaiting the arrival of former president Donald Trump at Trump International in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: David Conachy.

Donald Trump has landed in Shannon Airport to kick off his two-day visit to his golf resort and hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Trump bought the now-named Trump International golf resort and hotel in the coastal Clare village for an estimated €15m in 2014.

Donald Trump's private jet on the tarmac in Shannon Airport. Photo: PA. — © Niall Carson/PA Wire

The former US President is expected to play golf, meet guests and staff during his short visit to Clare.

Preparations were under way with heightened security at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

Armed Garda officers on a beach near Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare (PA/Niall Carson)

An increased garda presence was visible on the beaches and roads around the golf course on the west coast of Ireland ahead of the former president’s arrival.

Armed units on quad bikes patrolled the nearby Doughmore Beach as road policing units were seen driving on routes to and from nearby towns.

Gardaí on motorbikes and a dog unit were also seen waiting at Mr Trump’s resort.

At the hotel, efforts were made to tidy up the exterior including the mowing of grass and the hanging of US flags.

Gardai outside Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg (Niall Carson/PA)

Improved roadside barriers were also being constructed on one of the roadways into the hotel.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort while president in 2019.

Paul Markham awaiting the arrival of former President Donald Trump at Trump International in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: David Conachy.

Trump landed in Shannon from Scotland, where he visited another of his resorts, Turnberry. Scotland is also his mother’s ancestral home.

While there, Trump told reporters that Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is a “negative force” who “hurt Scotland”.

The former US president made the claims during his visit to South Ayrshire on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Nicola Sturgeon has not been very nice to me.

“She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland. I think she (Sturgeon) was anti-business. She is a negative force.”

Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon “has been a very successful politician” but her resignation as first minister was a “good change for Scotland”.

He added: “She has hurt Scotland. She has hurt education and tourism. She should have embraced us.”

He said he believes “you should embrace people like my friend Sean Connery”, and claimed the late James Bond star was “very proud of me and what I did for Scotland”.

Questioned by the newspaper on Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf, Mr Trump said: “I don’t know the gentleman but I hear he is a good man.”

He also said he hopes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will step in to help Trump Turnberry secure the British Open golf championship.

Mr Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland this week as he faces legal trouble in the US.

A civil trial at the Federal District Court in Manhattan is hearing allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

In a separate case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.