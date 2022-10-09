Donegal explosion: ‘All she wanted was to go back and get her ice-cream’, rescuer tells of helping girl from rubble

Emergency services at the scene after the explosion at rgw service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: Mark Condren

A man has told how a young girl he rescued from the rubble of the Creeslough disaster wanted to go back for ice-cream.

Brave Brian Dolan arrived on the scene of the disaster just seconds after an explosion ripped through the building of the Applegreen Service Station.

He told of how the first person he came across was a young school girl covered in cuts and bruises. She was just inside the shop close to the ice-cream machine.

He said: "She wasn't as bad as others but she was very disorientated.

"All she wanted to do was go back and get her ice-cream. She must have been in the shop for ice-cream. I just lifted her up and brought her out.

"It was just a terrible scene but people were great. We formed a queue and people just lifted bits of debris from the area," he said.

Mr Dolan added: “You go into auto drive. The people of the community were brilliant. Dozens of people helped.

"We cleared a path from the forecourt into the shop and went in. We knew it was serious. We had to get a road clear for the emergency services. We just did what we were able to do.

“The first thing was the building. You don’t really think and you just dig in. Radiators, panels, you name it was thrown about just trying to get a path in. It didn’t feel as if it took very long.

“We knew who was there. We knew by the cars and we knew who worked there. I don’t think anyone was thinking about what they were doing. There was no plan and no real thoughts.

“They were just normal members of the community going about a normal routine on a Friday and it was just a normal day until a boom came over our wee parish."

Mr Dolan said they tried to use car jacks to lift massive pieces of concrete away from the area in a bid to locate any victims.

"They just weren't strong enough. I think somebody said they only lift two tonnes of material so you can imagine how heavy the pieces of debris were," he said.

He said his wife Margaret Ann had left the post office attached to the service station just minutes before the blast.

A post office receipt shows a time of 3.08pm with the blast happening at around 3.15pm.

Mr Dolan added: "We haven't got much sleep thinking about it and all the 'ifs and buts' and what might have been.

"I'm sure there are plenty of stories like that out there but you have to count your blessings."