DPP yet to decide on charges as suspect in death of Ashling Murphy appears in court

A Garda investigation file in the case of a man charged with the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy has been sent to the DPP but directions remain outstanding, a court has heard.

On Wednesday, Jozef Puska (31) made his fourth court appearance via videolink at Cloverhill District Court.

Mr Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Tullamore, Co Offaly, is charged with the murder of Ms Murphy (23) at Cappincur, Tullamore.

The 23-year-old was fatally assaulted while out jogging along the grand canal in Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and a face mask, Mr Puska spoke to confirm his name when asked to do so by the court register.

Mr Puska also confirmed that he could see and hear the court.

A Slovakian interpreter was in court to assist him.

Judge Cephas Power was told by Sergeant Olwyn Murphy that the Garda investigation file was sent to the State Solicitor in Co Offaly and the DPP in Dublin on February 18.

However, she said that the DPP's directions were outstanding on the charge.

Sgt Murphy asked for an adjournment of four weeks.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said that the accused had been in custody since January 19.

Mr Lysaght said the charge was "only going one way" and he asked the judge to refuse jurisdiction of the case.

Judge Power said that "given the circumstances and the nature of the charge" he would allow the DPP four weeks to direct on the charge.

Mr Lysaght said there was only consent to a two-week adjournment in custody.

Judge Power further remanded Mr Puska in custody to appear before Cloverhill court via videolink on March 9.

Mr Puska was originally brought before a special late night sitting of Tullamore district court last month charged with the school teacher's murder.

Ms Murphy, a talented traditional Irish musician and graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was from the townland of Blueball, just outside Tullamore and was a teacher at Durrow National School.