Drew Harris ‘delighted’ Garda Commissioner term extended until 2025

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he is “delighted” he has been granted a two year extension and will now remain in his position as head of An Garda Siochana until September 2025.

The two-year extension was approved by the Cabinet this morning and means Mr Harris’ term will continue until the current statutory retirement age for Gardai at the age of 60.

Mr Harris called it a “great privilege and honour” to be in the post.

"During the last four years, the organisation has made great progress in becoming an efficient and effective human-rights focused policing and security service,” he said.

“In particular, the work by Garda personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic was a real demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to keeping people safe through our ethos of policing by consent and in partnership with communities.

“However, while we have made many significant changes to the organisation in recent years, the pandemic also meant that we had to put on hold some of the elements of our reform programme that we had planned to introduce.

“I look forward to leading An Garda Siochana in providing the best possible policing and security service to the people of Ireland.”

In recent days, there had been speculation that Mr Harris could have been a contender for the position of head of the Metropolitan Police in Britain following the resignation of former police commissioner Cressida Dick last week.

Mr Harris is the first person to be appointed Garda Commissioner from outside the force after previously serving as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He joined An Garda Siochana on a five year €250,000 per annum contract in 2018, which was due to expire next year.

Public sector pay agreements have brought his current salary to over €270,000.

The extension was granted on foot of proposals brought by the Minister for Justice this morning.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the Cabinet has approved her request on Tuesday.

“The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is rightly held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since he was appointed in September 2018,” she said.

“As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Siochana.

“The organisation is currently entering a critical phase with the rollout of the new operating model, and the forthcoming passage and implementation of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

“The extension of the Commissioner’s term of office will bring a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership to An Garda Síochána through the vital period ahead.”