Driver (19) dies and passenger injured in Donegal crash

The car collided with a pole on the roadside in Kerrykeel shortly after 3.30am.

A male teenager has died and one person has been injured following a single vehicle crash in Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The 19-year-old driver was fatally injured in the collision and his body has been removed from the scene.

A passenger of the car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are currently at the scene as the R246 road in Ranny remains closed while Carda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford this morning between 3.00am and 4.00am are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.