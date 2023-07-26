Driver killed by lorry after getting out of car following motorway crash

A man has been killed after he was hit by a lorry on the M6 motorway in Co Galway while getting out of his car following a crash.

The collision occurred at around 5am at Ballygarraun West, Athenry.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

"Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 50s,exited his vehicle and was struck by a lorry,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

“He was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

They added that the driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was uninjured.

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.