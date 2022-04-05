Dublin Airport advises passengers to arrive three and-a-half hours before flights

Those with a car to park before checking in have been told to arrive even earlier as staff shortages take a toll

Dublin Airport says the queuing issues that have plagued travellers in recent days improved last weekend, but it has now advised passengers to arrive three and-a-half hours before flights.

"If parking a car, allow a further 30 minutes,” the airport says.

That means travellers flying even short-haul journeys at peak times, such as the early morning rush hour period, weekends or over the Easter holidays, may have to plan on arriving up to four hours before departure.

“The weekend just gone saw a much-improved situation in terms of security times in both terminals at Dublin Airport,” Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager with the DAA, told Independent.ie.

“While passenger numbers over the weekend were up on the previous weekend, the time it took passengers to get through security was manageable, with a maximum time of around 45 minutes in T1 on both Saturday and Sunday, and around 35 minutes in T2 on both days.”

This was aided by the rollout of a staff taskforce, the airport says, “which is seeing all DAA staff picking up shifts in customer-facing roles within the terminals”.

"This all-hands-to-pump approach is seeing staff fulfil tasks such as queue management, the giving out of general customer service advice, tray replacement at security and much more.”

Live security times have also been returned to its dublinairport.com website, and will follow on the app in an update later this week, it says.

It follows a period of lengthy security delays for passengers in both terminals, caused by a shortage of security staff, Covid-related absences and a rebound in travel that has exceeded DAA expectations y 30pc, or 15,000 passengers a day, according to CEO Dalton Philips.

The results have seen queues lasting hours in some cases, with some passengers reporting missed flights. The airport has also temporarily suspended its Fast Track system, and says demand for car parks is “very high" and “likely to sell out” on certain days.

"A perfect storm,” Mr Philips has called it.

Staff have been working in stressful conditions. One passenger spat in the face of a security staff member and was arrested, The Sunday Independent reported.

Lots of businesses are experiencing hiring issues and Covid-related shortages, and UK airports like Heathrow and Manchester experienced similar delays this weekend, while easyJet was forced to cancel over 200 flights on foot of staffing issues.

However, Dublin Airport’s contracts – which only guarantees a 20-hour week and €283 wage for new security hires – have also been cited as a factor, as has its failure to predict passenger numbers when it had clear sight of recently introduced summer schedules.

Previously, Dublin Airport’s rule of thumb was to advise passengers to arrive two hours before short-haul flights, and three hours before long-haul departures.

As air travel picks up and the Easter holidays approach, however, the airport is only going to get busier. April 16 is expected to be “peak day” of the Easter period.

Ryanair has begun to roll out what it says is its largest ever summer schedule for Dublin this year, while Aer Lingus is ramping up its transatlantic routes. This Thursday, its flights to Philadelphia resume, for example, with a second flight to Chicago taking off from April 8.

"It is really important that passengers using Dublin Airport continue to heed our advice to arrive at the airport a minimum of 3.5 hours prior to their flight,” McQueen says.

Ryanair has also advised passengers to arrive 3.5 hours before flights, and last week called on the Government to draft in 250 army personnel to help deal with the security delays.

The Department of Transport says it has established a daily crisis management meeting to tackle the issue.

The DAA has put several additional measures in place to try and alleviate the situation, from stepping up a recruitment drive to add some 300 security staff to its existing team of 600, to introducing additional overtime and redeploying staff to support queue management and customer service.

This week, it will carry out over 200 interviews with prospective candidates and says it will add new hires to the frontline “as soon as possible”.

Vetting and training typically takes five to six weeks, however.

As demand for travel picks back up, and countries continue to ease Covid-related travel restrictions, the airport now estimates that passenger numbers in the summer “are likely to reach around 90pc of 2019 levels”.

Pre-pandemic, that was a record year – it welcomed 33 million passengers.