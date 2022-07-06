Dublin Airport: Seven return flights cancelled today

Aer Lingus previously said that several flights were cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases among staff. (Stock image)

A further five return Aer Lingus flights that were due to depart and fly into Dublin Airport today have been cancelled.

The five departing flights that have been cancelled are the EI392 to Hamburg ,EI692 to Dusseldorf, EI352 to Munich, EI166 to London LHR and EI178 to London LHR.

Five Aer Lingus flights that were due to fly into Dublin Airport today have also been cancelled, including: EI693 from Dusseldorf, EI393 from Hamburg, EI353 from Munich, EI167 from London LHR and EI179 from London LHR.

Additionally, return flights to Amsterdam and Oslo have been called by Royal Dutch Airlines.

This includes the KL934 to Amsterdam and SK4604 Sas to Oslo, and the KL933 coming from Amsterdam and SK4603 Sas coming from Oslo.

This comes as the Defence Forces will be on standby in Dublin Airport from today in case of any security staff shortages.

They will be on standby until August 15 as the airport battles with the busy summer period.

Members of the Defence Forces will only be deployed if more than 20pc of airport security staff are out of work due to Covid-19.

A union representing security staff, SIPTU, clarified that security staff will not be required to train in Defence Forces staff if the plan is triggered at a meeting with the DAA last Friday.

Niall Phillips, SIPTU aviation sector organiser, said: “During the meeting, clarifications and commitments were given in relation to several issues of importance to our members.

"The contingency plan is specifically Covid related and will be triggered in the event of a spike in infections among airport security officers and where the related absenteeism exceeds 20pc of scheduled staff.

“In the event of the contingency plan being activated, all vehicle control posts (VCP) officers would be deployed into the terminals to support the screening of passengers and to ensure that travel disruption is kept to a minimum.

“At no time will our members in VCP be asked, or required, to work alongside Defence Force members or to train them. The daa has put in place alternative arrangements for the training of Defence Force personnel which do not involve our members.

“The contingency plan will be in place for a limited period, from 6th July until 15th, August, 2022. Following activation and completion of the contingency plan, our members will revert to normal operations and will immediately revert to their allocated roster in VCP.

“The daa confirmed that there is no threat to the jobs of our members and that this is not a first step in outsourcing VCP. The daa has agreed to keep SIPTU appraised of Covid related absenteeism levels among ASU staff.”