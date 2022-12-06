Dublin High Court orders Twitter to hand over account details in defamation case taken by journalists

The High Court in Dublin has ordered Twitter to disclose details about fake accounts used to publish allegedly defamatory posts about two journalists.

Aoife Moore of the Sunday Times and the Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris claim that the Twitter accounts in question posted defamatory statements about them between 2020 and 2021.

As a result, the two journalists brought actions, including defamation proceedings, against Twitter International Company and newspaper columnist Eoghan Harris.

Mr Harris denies the claims, and has previously claimed the tweets were not misogynistic, abusive or defamatory, but political in nature. However, Mr Harris’ contract with the Sunday Independent was terminated in May 2021 after he was linked to an anonymous account.

Eoghan Harris

Yesterday, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey ruled that Ms Morris and Ms Moore were entitled to disclosure orders in respect of a Twitter account with the “Barbara J Pym” handle. Ms Morris was also entitled to a details in respect of another account, ‘Northern Whig’ that she claims posted defamatory comments about her.

However, the judge said that he was not prepared to make any disclosure orders in respect of another account called ‘Dolly White’ or in respect of any retweets of any of the allegedly defamatory material.

The journalists claim that they have been the subject of many defamatory tweets published by the accounts. The tweets, they claim, have wrongfully and maliciously stated that the reporters are biased and are supporters of the Provisional IRA and Sinn Fein. As part of their actions, they sought IP addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and any other contact details of persons they claim are associated with the accounts alleged to have defamed them.

They also want Twitter to give the names and contact details of other Twitter account holders who they claim republished or retweeted any of the allegedly defamatory material posted by Barbara J Pym account and other allegedly linked accounts.

Mr Harris also opposed the applications for disclosure orders against him. He accepts that he alone is behind the Barbara J Pym account. but says he has nothing to do with @whignorthern. Mr Harris’s wife Gwen Halley had control of the ‘Dolly White’ account, the court heard.

In his judgment Mr Justice Sanfey said that he was satisfied that the evidence justified granting the reporters disclosure orders to determine the identity of the alleged wrongdoers.

It was appropriate to make disclosure orders regarding Twitter only and await the outcome of that process before deciding if the court should make any such order against Mr Harris, he said.