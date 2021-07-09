Dublin horror crash: Family DNA will be used to identify three killed in collision

Fire brigade crew at the scene of the fatal accident

DNA samples will be used to help formally identify three men killed in a horror crash between a car and a truck.

Irish police believe the men that died in the crash near Rathcoole, Co Dublin on Wednesday night are all from the Tallaght area and had links to a burglary gang.

They have been named as Graham Taylor (31) of Kiltalown Park; Carl Freeman (26) of Rossfield Park and Dean Maguire (29) of Tree Park Drive.

They died when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry as it drove the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole at 11.40pm on Wednesday. The lorry driver was also injured in the crash.

None of the men have been formally identified due to the injuries they sustained in the accident and it is understood that family members will be providing voluntary DNA to assist gardaí with the identification process.

However, family members of the deceased men placed flowers at the scene of the accident yesterday on the N7 northbound carriageway between Citywest and Baldonnell in south Co Dublin.

Hundreds of tributes and messages of sympathy were also posted online on social media sites throughout yesterday.

All three men have numerous previous convictions and have served jail terms, while Mr Taylor was released from prison less than three months ago.

Last night, gardaí continued to appeal for information in the shocking case.

The high-speed collision resulted in the car bursting into flames on the northbound lane of the road.

The truck driver, aged in his 40s, is understood to have suffered “very serious” injuries to his legs which gardaí described as non-life threatening.

He was still being treated at University Hospital Tallaght last night.

Just minutes before the horror collision, gardaí had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

The vehicle first came to garda attention after being spotted near the Cookstown Cottages area of Tallaght.

Gardaí became suspicious of the vehicle but when they signalled for the driver to stop, the car sped away.

A patrol vehicle gave chase and pursued the car along the Cheeverstown Road.

When the suspect car entered the N7 on the wrong side of the dual carriageway, gardaí stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons.

The BMW vehicle then crashed into a truck before bursting into flames and it is understood that the occupants were killed instantly.

Post-mortems were carried out on the bodies of the three men at Dublin City Morgue yesterday afternoon.

The collision is now the subject of two separate investigations – one being carried out by officers from Clondalkin Garda Station and the other by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. In particular, any witnesses who may have seen a dark blue BMW 3 Series vehicle (06-D-47768) in the areas of Belgard, Citywest or the N7 between 11.15pm to 12am are asked to come forward,” a garda spokesman said.

GSOC also launched an appeal for information from potential witnesses.

“The matter was referred to GSOC by a Garda Superintendent under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. GSOC Designated Officers have been deployed to the scene and are currently examining the circumstances of the incident.

“GSOC would like to hear from any potential witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or mobile footage from the area around the time of the incident,” a GSOC spokesman said.

Among the hundreds of messages posted on social media by friends of the three crash victims were: “Devastating... thinking and praying for all the families,” posted by one woman while another said “absolutely heartbreaking thinking of you all”.