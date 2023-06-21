Dublin minister Dr Sam Mawhinney to be installed as Presbyterian Church’s Moderator

A Dublin minister will today become the Presbyterian Church’s first Moderator in nearly a quarter of a century to come from a congregation in the Republic.

The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland will open on Wednesday evening in Assembly Buildings in Belfast, when Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, the minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, takes office.

The annual meeting will be welcomed by the outgoing Moderator, Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, who will perform one of his last duties when he constitutes the General Assembly for its three days of worship, debate and discussion.

Dr Mawhinney will be the 178th person to hold the office since the establishment of the Church in 1840 and the 10th from a Dublin city congregation.

He will address the General Assembly on his theme for the year — Confident in Christ — after he has been formally nominated, elected and installed, chairing the meeting over the coming days.

The new leader has already caused some controversy. Earlier this year, more than 150 Presbyterians signed an open letter criticising Dr Mawhinney’s comments on the ordination of women. In a BBC interview, Dr Mawhinney had said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy.

However, he said it was his personal view and that he recognised “there are people who disagree with me” and that he didn’t want to make it a “primary issue”.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland later said it was clear “its policy of ordaining women ministers has not changed”.

The letter claimed Dr Mawhinney’s remarks “ignore the fact that it has been the policy of the Presbyterian Church to ordain women to eldership for almost a century, and to the ministry for exactly 50 years”.

During the General Assembly, the church will examine its methods and procedures for dealing with dissent and decision-making as the final report from the Decision Making and Dissent Task Group is presented to the General Assembly.

In 2018, the General Assembly was enveloped in controversy after it adopted a new policy meaning anyone in a same-sex relationship cannot be a full member of the Church.

Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev Trevor Gribben, said that there were a number of significant areas of business that would be before members, and he expects it to be a busy time.

“Each member receives a copy of the ‘Blue Book’ containing the reports and resolutions, and at 416 pages, it is 140 pages longer than last year’s, and one of the largest in recent memory.

“So it will be a busy and important few days,” Rev Gribben added.