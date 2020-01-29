Dublin mother charged with murdering her three children appears in court

Deirdre Morley and Andrew McGinley with their children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

A woman has appeared in a Dublin court charged with the murder of her three children.

Deirdre Morley, of Parsons Court, Newcastle in Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court this evening.

Ms Morley (43) is charged with three counts of murder at an address in Parsons Court on Friday, January 24 last.

Her three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead at the property that evening.

Det Sgt Dara Kenny, of Clondalkin Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Ms Morley was arrested at 2.06pm today for the purpose of charge at Clondalkin garda station. She made no reply to each of the charges when they were put to her.

Det Sgt Kenny also applied for the accused to be remanded in custody until next Wednesday, February 5.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy asked for his client to be afforded appropriate medical treatment while in custody.

Judge Paula Murphy also acceded to a request for Ms Morley to be given continuing psychiatric assessments while in custody and granted her free legal aid.

The accused, wearing a cardigan, black top and blue jeans, did not speak during the brief hearing. She was remanded to appear before the court this day next week.