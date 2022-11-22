Dublin security guard suspended after alleged racism incident at top music venue

A video, entitled “racism in the Academy Dublin”, emerged on social media

A security guard who was working at Dublin’s The Academy has been suspended following an incident of alleged racism.

On Saturday night last a young black man was refused entry to the venue without being told why.

A video, entitled “racism in the Academy Dublin”, emerged on social media this week. The footage shows the young man repeatedly asking a member of the security team why he was not being allowed in.

“You let her in and two other people, but you didn’t let him and me, why?” the customer asked. “I let them in yeah,” the security guard replied.

The security man then told him, “there are no tickets” and when the customer said that other people were allowed to buy tickets “at the door”, the security man replied, “yeah and, and?”

In the video another member of the security team can be heard saying: “He doesn't have to give a reason. It's private property. Come on man, simple as. It's common sense."

The customer then asked why some of his friends were allowed to purchase tickets at the door, but he and one other man were stopped.

“So how come when they all went in, why didn’t you let me and my boy in?” he said.

Other members of the security team then stood in between the two men, as they tried to bring the exchange to an end.

As the video continues the customer repeatedly asked: “Because why, because why? Say it, say it.” The security guard said,” I don’t need to say it.”

The customer added: “You see that smirk, that’s the answer."

The video originated on TikTok, and it has been viewed almost 380,000 times on Twitter since then.

Located on Middle Abbey Street, The Academy is well-known live music venue which also hosts club nights. It is managed by Belfast-based company Shine.

In a statement posted on The Academy’s social media accounts this afternoon, Shine said the security guard at the centre of controversy has been suspended and that a full investigation has been launched.

The statement from Shine said it wants to contact the man who was “impacted” by the incident, so they can invite him back to the venue.

“We are deeply concerned by the video circulating on social media of an incident outside The Academy on Saturday night during our weekly late night club. As a result, a member of the Event Sec security team has been suspended from duty pending further detailed investigation. In the interim, a new door team will be in operation at the venue from today, at our request,” Shine said.

“We would take this opportunity to reach out to the person impacted in this video, and we wish to invite him back to the venue, and will be arranging asap.”

Nigerian-born singer songwriter Jacob Banks is playing a gig at The Academy tonight. However, after seeing the video of the incident, he threatened to pull out at the last minute.

He tagged The Academy in a tweet this morning saying he would not perform unless the incident was “addressed in the next four hours”.

“My team reached out to you guys already and you said you’ll issue a statement in the coming days,” he wrote.

“Yh, nah… Run that statement and state were you stand in all of this. Do the right thing, with haste please.”

Banks later posted a second tweet with The Academy’s statement which said: “Thanks for doing the right thing, see you tonight Dublin.”