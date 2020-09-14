Dublin senator hits out at sale of IRA memorabilia on Sinn Fein site

A Fine Gael senator has slammed Sinn Fein over the continuing sale of IRA memorabilia on the party’s online shop.

Senator Mary Seery Kearney has branded the decision an “insult to victims of the Troubles”.

Sinn Fein offer the sale of clothes, badges and clothing on their online shop on their official website.

One item up for sale is a badge displaying a van with ‘Irish Republican Army’ displayed on the side, showing men with guns primed alongside an Irish flag.

Senator Seery Kearney said: “To see Sinn Fein advocate for the sale and wearing of badges displaying guns and labelled ‘Irish Republican Army’ is nothing short of an insult to the victims of the Troubles, as well as their families and those they left behind.

“Throughout the Troubles, more than 3,600 people lost their lives at the hands of unnecessary violence.

“Over half of these victims were innocent civilians, they were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and paid the ultimate price.”

The Dublin senator added: “Sinn Fein claims to be a peaceful party and have tried to detach themselves from their roots in violence.

"However, this is yet another indication of how this could not be further from the truth.

One of the items for sale

“Claims by Sinn Fein to be wholly committed to achieving Irish reunification through peaceful methods are brought into question on a regular basis.”

Senator Seery Kearney said the continuing sale of memorabilia such as this brings further questions.

“Who controls Sinn Féin? Does Sinn Féin recognise there is only one army in this country – Oglaigh na hEireann – the Irish Defence Forces?

“A truly united Ireland must be a place where all members of society feel welcome; from all backgrounds.

“As Sinn Fein clearly have not yet learned this, it begs the question as to what society they envisage for those who do not hail from a nationalist background.

“The establishment of a United Island Unit in the Department of the Taoiseach under this Government will allow these questions to be considered with the respect they deserve.

“We cannot rush into a border poll, nor can we allow Sinn Fein to drive the narrative on this issue. "No one has a monopoly on wanting a United Ireland, let alone those who cannot detach themselves from violence,” Senator Seery Kearney added.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.