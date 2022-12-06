Dublin shootings: Man dead after Ronanstown gun attack, while associate of gang boss ‘Mr Flashy’ also targeted in Finglas

CCTV at home in Ronanstown may help garda investigationLocals reported hearing up to 8 gunshotsTwo shootings took place within hour of each other

Gardaí are at the scene of the fatal shooting in Ronanstown, Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 6.1.2.2022

Scene of shooting outside shop on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas

A man has died following a shooting in the Ronanstown area of Dublin late last night.

It was the second shooting to occur in the city within an hour, after an associate of gangster ‘Mr Flashy’ was also shot in Finglas at around 9pm.

Gardaí are investigating the two separate serious gun attacks.

Meanwhile, one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals was targeted in another attempted shooting incident in the south-east of the country.

The unrelated Dublin shootings in Finglas and Clondalkin were carried out around an hour apart and have left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The first shooting was reported outside a store on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas at around 9pm.

A man, aged in his early 20s, suffered at least one gunshot wound but was not seriously hurt.

It's understood the man is a close associate of the gang boss known as 'Mr Flashy', who has been involved in feuding in the area previously.

The individual targeted has also been investigated for feud-related violence.

Shortly after the targeted shooting, a car was found burnt out in the Berryfield area.

Gardaí in Finglas are investigating that incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Less than an hour later gardaí at Ronanstown were alerted to reports of a shooting in the Clondalkin area at around 10pm.

It's understood the man suffered gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals reported hearing six to eight shots being fired in quick succession and then the emergency services arriving quickly afterwards.

There are a number of CCTV cameras on the house, and gardai will be trying to establish if they captured any footage that could assist with the investigation.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Local Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward, who lives in the Harelawn area, said the shooting was a tragedy for the area.

"These people that live around here are my friends and my neighbors, people that grew up with, but this is absolutely devastating for this community to have something like this to happen on the doorste, and very close to Christmas as well which doesn't help."

"The information is very scant. It's very early days to find out exactly what happened or why it happened or to who, so we would appeal to anybody that has any information to get in touch with the Gardai locally.

"This is a really quiet area. There hasn't been any instance around here for a long time this serious in nature. So the community are going to be in shock. They're going to be in trauma. The last thing they're going to want to see when they wake up this morning when they're bringing their children to school is something like this on the doorstep," he added.

Gardaí do not believe the two incidents are related and separate investigations are underway into both shootings.