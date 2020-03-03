Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making their first official visit to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge sings a visitors book next to his wife as they meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring the Peace Bell as they meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge pets the President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina's dog, Bo, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Handout photo of the Duke of Cambridge meeting with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The message on the wreath laid by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ring the Peace Bell as they meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Department of Foreign Affairs and the British Embassy handout photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Duke of Cambridge meets with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 03: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at Aras an Uachtarain during day one of their visit to Ireland on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Garden is dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoys table tennis in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare soup with members and staff in the kitchen area during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a posey during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duke of Cambridge. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Stephen Lock/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a reception hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, in central Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge juggling during a special event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway to look ahead to the city hosting the European Capital of Culture in 2020. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have landed in Dublin ahead of a three-day trip around Ireland.

William and Kate were said to be looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people during their first official visit to the country.

The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight with dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists.

In brilliant winter sunshine they walked down the aircraft’s steps and were greeted by a small group of dignitaries led by Britain’s ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress, while the duke wore a suit.

Nearby was a large police presence and a motorcade waiting to take the couple to the city centre.

After heading to Aras an Uachtarain, William and Kate were greeted at the front door by Mr Art O'Leary, the Secretary General to the President.

The royal couple were then welcomed into the State Reception Room by the Aide-de-Camp to President Michael D Higgins.

Kate and William arrive in Dublin (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

President Higgins invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to sign the Distinguished Visitors' Book.

The royal couple also spent some time with Mr Higgins in the President's Study before the bilateral meeting in the Drawing Room.

During the meeting, Mr Higgins was joined by his wife Sabina, Mr O'Leary, the Irish Ambassador to the UK Adrian O'Neill and Claire Power, the president's adviser.

Kate and Will were joined by the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett and Simon Case, the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary.

Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina accompanied Kate and Will to the Peace Bell.

The president explained to the couple that the bell was unveiled in 2008 by then president Mary McAleese to mark the tenth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The bell, dating back to the 19th century, is supported by two oak trunks which came from Shane's Castle Demesne in Co Antrim and from the Glencairn area in Co Dublin. The couple then rang the Bell.

Mr Higgins also pointed out the sculpture The People's Acorn by artist Rachel Joynt, which was unveiled as part of the State 1916 centenary commemorations.

One of the president's dogs, Brod, also accompanied them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin (Phil Noble/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a round of applause as they entered the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

They walked along the edge of the open space's large pool, created in the shape of a non-denominational cross designed to be inclusive of all religions and creeds.

Crowds had gathered along the perimeter fence and a cheer came up when the couple were spotted by the spectators who had been waiting patiently for more than an hour.

The garden was designed by Daithi Hanly and the section where the wreath laying took place featured a large sculpture by Oisin Kelly, based on the theme of the Children of Lir, the Irish story about four children turned into swans by their stepmother jealous of their father's love.

The floral tribute was laid at the base of the towering artwork by two servicemen and the couple stood in contemplative silence for a minute, eyes fixed on the wreath.

When the Queen made her historic visit to Ireland in 2011 - the first by a British monarch since Ireland gained independence from Britain - she bowed her head during a visit to the garden as a mark of respect for those who died.

The duke and duchess left a message on the wreath which read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together."

The royal then arrived at the Government Buildings in Dublin city centre.

Kate and Will were greeted on the steps of the Upper Merrion Street building by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett before heading inside to have a meeting with the Taoiseach.

William and Kate are expected to sample a pint of Guinness later today.

At the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, the couple are due to meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.

During their three-day visit William and Kate will also visit counties Meath, Kildare and Galway.