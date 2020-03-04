Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on tour of Teagasc centre in Co Meath after visit to teen charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of the plane as they arrive at Dublin International Airport ahead of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge sings a visitors book next to his wife as they meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, at the official presidential residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin, Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge pets the President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina's dog, Bo, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The message on the wreath laid by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, Uachtarain, Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge meets with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during his three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 03: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at Aras an Uachtarain during day one of their visit to Ireland on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Garden is dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw, at Temple Bar in Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoys table tennis in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare soup with members and staff in the kitchen area during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking with members and staff at an arts and crafts area in the centre during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Gerry Mooney/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge receives a posey during a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the cliff walk during a visit to Howth Head in Co. Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Extern at Savannah House, in County Meath, near Dublin, as part of her three day visit to the Republic of Ireland with the Duke of Cambridge. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Stephen Lock/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a reception hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, in central Dublin, as part of their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday March 4, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge juggling during a special event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway to look ahead to the city hosting the European Capital of Culture in 2020. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, at Grange, Co Meath, this afternoon after meeting with a teen mental health charity this morning on the second day of their Irish visit.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted at the centre by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, and Teagasc Chairman, Liam Herlihy.

Director of Teagasc Professor Gerry Boyle, Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council, Cllr Wayne Harding, and Chief Executive of Meath County Council Jackie Maguire, as well as members of the Teagasc Authority were also in attendance.

A group of 10 sixth class students from Kiltale National School, Dunsany, County Meath, and principal of the school Eileen O’Reilly, all had the opportunity to meet the royal couple on foot of their work on projects about food production and sustainability.

Farmers Ronan Hughes, Justin Walsh, Teleri Thomas, David Hannon, and Donal Keane also met with the Duke and Duchess, and told them about their efforts to farm with nature on their farms by means of using the best animal genetics, grass based production systems.

The Cambridges were shown three cows, each with twin calves, by beef researchers Paul Crosson and Edward O Riordan, at Teagasc’s Derrypatrick demonstration suckler herd.

The researchers told the couple about the environmentally friendly steps being taken on Irish cattle farms to ensure beef is produced in a sustainable way, and spoke about technologies being developed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the herd.

Kate donned brown boots and a green coat by Irish brand Dubarry for the occasion.

The trip to Teagasc was the second engagement the couple embarked on for day two of their three day visit to Ireland.

The couple will take a trip to Dublin’s Museum of Literature later today, where they will meet with Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Earlier today, William and Kate visited Jigsaw, The National Centre for Mental Health in Temple Bar in Dublin City Centre this morning.

They commended the work produced by both the organisers and service users of the charity and met three young people from the charity’s youth advisory panel.

The visit to the charity took six to eight weeks to organise and it was the royal visit organisers from the UK who reached out to Jigsaw.

CEO of Jigsaw Joseph Duffy said: “Inside, they met some of our funders, the HSE, they met three young people who have used our services across the country and they spent the most time talking with them and their experience."

They also met with teachers and representatives from the work we do in the community and supporting schools.

Speaking to Independent.ie, member of the panel Abigail McDonnell said how meeting the royal couple was “surreal”.

“They’re very interested in youth mental health which is unbelievable and they’re interested to know what was going on with them.

“I got a handshake from Kate, which was amazing.

“They basically just thanked us for the work that we do, which is unbelievable, because you don’t think such high up people would thank us for the work that we do,” she said.

Alex Rowan from Finglas, who is a fellow member of the youth advisory board, was also starstruck when he met the royals.

“It was crazy, I didn’t expect how normal it would turn out to be.

When I was waiting I was nervous but they’re genuinely just the nicest people and we had a brief conversation in welcoming them and saying goodbye.”

“I had small talk with Kate, and she was saying well done for being a part of the service and it was so sweet,” he added.

Kate wore a white Reiss coat, with black jeans and a black and white polka dot blouse, while William wore navy trousers, a teal jumper and shirt.

"They were really lovely, really warm and very kind and wanted to spend time with the young people in the service,” said James Barry, service manager at Jigsaw Dublin City.

“They wanted to know a lot more about our work within our schools.

They wanted to know more but also wanted to share what they were doing in the UK as well,” he said.

The couple have several engagements in Dublin today before heading to Galway in the afternoon, where they will spend the day tomorrow.