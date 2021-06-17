DUP criticises Varadkar over Irish unity remarks 

MP says comments unhelpful during current political tensions

The DUP has called on Leo Varadkar to “dial down the rhetoric” after “dismissive and disrespectful comments” he made when he said Irish unity could happen in his lifetime.

However, the Tanaiste has strongly defended his address to the Fine Gael ard fheis when he said that, while the views of unionists must be “acknowledged and respected”, no one group could “have a veto on Ireland’s future”.

He said it should be his party’s mission to work towards Irish unity, and he urged it to organise in Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “The intervention of Leo Varadkar was not just unhelpful but is destabilising at a time when there are clear political tensions in Northern Ireland.

“Indeed, one can only imagine what the response from Mr Varadkar himself would have been had the Prime Minister made such dismissive and disrespectful comments about nationalists in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson said that Secretary of State Brandon Lewis had recognised that the Tanaiste’s “views deviate from the principle of consent” enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

“The comments are a pathetically transparent attempt to out-green’ Sinn Fein, and it is no coincidence they come in the wake of recent opinion polls within the Republic,” he added.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken described Mr Varadkar’s remarks as unwelcome given the current political uncertainty. “He seems remarkably unaware of just how serious things are, and in particular he doesn’t seem to comprehend the true extent of the damage done via the highly destabilising protocol nor does he appear to understand the principle of consent,” Mr Aiken said.

“The unionist community have a right to live as British citizens in Northern Ireland as a full and equal part of the UK. Our identity is as valid and worthy of respect as anyone else’s. The Belfast Agreement recognised that — it’s time Leo Varadkar did also.”

TUV leader Jim Allister accused Mr Varadkar of holding an aggressive attitude to unionists.

“His comments should give unionists who work the Belfast Agreement pause for thought,” he said.

“Varadkar has made it clear that he wants to build on the work of the North South Ministerial Council to further his objective of Irish unification. Small wonder that Dublin’s first demand of the new DUP leader was that he resume engagement with North-South meetings”.

Mr Lewis said: “We do note the recent Life and Times survey which has support for a united Ireland at a low of 30% in Northern Ireland. I’m also aware of the polls which put Sinn Fein ahead in the Republic, which may explain the timing of some of these comments from the Tanaiste.”

In his address, Mr Varadkar said the “tectonic plates were shifting” in Northern Ireland and he called on his party to establish a branch across the border.

“There is never a bad time to talk about the future of Ireland and Ireland’s place in Europe and the world,” he said. “I don’t think the debate around reunification belongs to any one political party.

“There may be a political party who wants it that way but that’s wrong. This is a legitimate objective, it’s in our constitution. It’s also in the Good Friday Agreement.”