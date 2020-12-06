DUP man flags up gaffe in Spiderman game

Playstation makers 'ignorant of Irish history'

Wrong flag: Spiderman looks up at a flag dating from the time when all of Ireland was part of the United Kingdom

The makers of a hit PlayStation game have been accused of ignorance after featuring a united Ireland flag.

Spider-Man: Miles Morale, on Sony's PlayStation 5, features the superhero sitting on top of the old United Ireland flag, which depicts a harp with a green background, outside the UN building in New York.

Sharing the image, one Reddit user wrote: "Both Spider-Man games have the wrong Irish flag outside the UN. Seems there's a united Ireland in the Marvel universe."

But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday that it represented "ignorance of history more than anything else".

"The notion that the display of this flag depicts an all-Ireland demonstrates the ignorance of both the game makers and those who don't know their history.

"The flag depicted was actually the one representing Ireland when it was part of the United Kingdom.

"Indeed even to this day the harp is included within the Royal coat of arms with the British Royal family and is used by a number of British Army regiments including the Royal Irish regiment.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey added: "Northern Ireland's future within the UK won't be determined by what's in a Playstation game - it will be determined by the votes of the people of Northern Ireland."

The blunder follows on from the BBC using the Irish tricolour to represent Northern Ireland on an episode of their breakfast programme.

It led to First Minister Arlene Foster demanding that the organisation investigate the "disgraceful" gaffe.

She hit out after the flag of the Irish Republic was used in the graphic illustrating differing travel quarantine restrictions in place in the various UK regions.

Presenter Naga Munchetty apologised for the error, but Mrs Foster urged the BBC's new director general Tim Davie to establish what went wrong.

The party also said that its North Antrim MP Ian Paisley had emailed Mr Davie following the error to demand an apology.