DUP MLA says funeral of Co Fermanagh IRA man is an attempt to rewrite history

Photos of Declan Murray's funeral were shared on Facebook by Robert Emmet 1916 Society Lisnaskea

A DUP MLA has accused a republican group, who took part in a funeral for a “lifelong” IRA man from Co Fermanagh, of attempting to rewrite history.

Declan Murray, who previously lived in the Donagh area outside Lisnaskea, died unexpectedly while at home last Saturday and was laid to rest with “full Socialist Republican honours” in the Republic of Ireland.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said that using such funerals to rewrite history and “claim the IRA was a noble organisation must be challenged”.

Mr Murray’s remains were left in repose at Nazareth House Chapel in Sligo town until his funeral on Wednesday.

The coffin was draped in a tricolour flag and carried to Sligo Cemetery for burial on Wednesday at midday.

The Robert Emmet 1916 Society Lisnaskea group shared images on its Facebook page and said it was “honoured to take part [in] the funeral of lifelong Fermanagh Republican and IRA volunteer Declan Murray”.

“Declan got the send-off he deserved, laid to rest with full Socialist Republican honours,” the post added.

Pictures show three flag-bearers standing by the graveside, with one man holding the green-and-gold Starry Plough flag, originally used by the Irish Citizen Army, founded by James Connolly.

The 1916 Societies also took to social media to extend condolences “to our comrade Barry Murray on the sudden death of his brother Declan”.

“We also offer our sincere condolences to Declan’s daughters Kayleigh and Charlene and their mother Julie, partner Shirley, father Vincent, sisters Finola, Caroline and Catherine, brothers Niall and Vincent and wider Murray family,” it added.

“Declan came from a strong republican family in south Fermanagh.

“Declan was a lifelong republican and former IRA volunteer, like his late brother Marcus.

“Declan will be sadly missed by his family, friends and comrades.

“Ar dheis dia go raibh a anam dhilis.”

Declan was predeceased by his mum Madge, as well as his brother Marcus, who was at one time an armed guerrilla fighter within the ranks of the IRA.

Marcus was captured in March 1981 alongside a number of his comrades, including the late Seamus McElwain and James Tierney, before being imprisoned in Long Kesh.

He was one of 38 prisoners, including Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly, who took part in the 1983 Maze Prison escape.

However, he was captured in Banbridge within hours of the breakout, before being returned to serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence for conspiracy to murder.

Marcus moved to Sligo upon his release and lived there until his death in February 2016.

DUP MLA Ms Erskine accused Robert Emmet 1916 Society Lisnaskea of attempting to rewrite history.

“The IRA was a terrorist organisation responsible for the deaths of Protestants and Catholics in this border area,” she said. “They were sectarian.

“In many cases the IRA specifically targeted male Protestants simply because of their religion.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative also accused First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill of helping create a false narrative around the IRA.

“Families will bury their loved ones, but using such occasions to rewrite history and claim the IRA was a noble organisation must be challenged,” she said.

“When Michelle O’Neill said ‘there was no alternative’, she was misleading this generation.

“Of course there was an alternative; John Hume and others within nationalism demonstrated there was a non-violent alternative.”

Ms Erskine’s comments come after the DUP Twitter account was trolled by an IRA parody account.

On Wednesday, the party shared a statement from the MLA, who welcomed the opening of new rapid cancer diagnosis centres at Whiteabbey Hospital and South Tyrone Hospital.

A reply was posted by The Irish Republican Army, which stated: “And you wonder why we bombed you for so long.”