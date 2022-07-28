DUP outrage as Garda car spotted in Tyrone

Questions have been asked after a Garda car was spotted in Co Tyrone

The DUP has demanded answers after a rogue Garda police vehicle was apparently spotted in Co Tyrone.

Councillor Maurice Devenney told Donegal Live that the Irish police vehicle was seen travelling into Northern Ireland on the Lurganboy Road near Castlederg in recent days.

The website reported that the PSNI was enquiring into the matter, while the Garda believes the images are “not recent”.

Mr Devenney said locals told him the car was at least two miles over the border.

"I have spoken to PSNI regarding it and they have informed me that if a car does cross into a different jurisdiction, there is a reporting mechanism if a mistake has been made,” he said.

"I can understand 100 yards or so when you realise you're not in your own territory but to be almost near Castlederg town, that's a long way from the border.

"I'm just raising concerns as to how this happened and what was the need for the Garda car to be in that area."

He added that it was important to clarify if a report had been made on the gardai “incursion” into Northern Ireland.

West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said he had also written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris – a former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable – to provide a full explanation.

"This incident needs to be fully investigated, as it was well within the border," he said. "I have written to the Garda Commissioner requesting a full investigation.

"These things must be fully investigated, and my colleagues on the Policing Board will be questioning the Chief Constable on this particular issue as well."

Inspector Robb, of the PSNI, told the Belfast Telegraph: “We are aware, and we are making enquiries.”

A Garda spokesperson suggested the incident may have happened some time ago.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on images posted on social media the authenticity or origin of which are not verified,” they said.

"However for clarification An Garda Síochána understands that these images are not recent and have appeared before on social media.

“As a general comment An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland have an excellent working relationship and have agreed protocols between both organisations for close working co-operation along the border.

“The presence of unarmed members of An Garda Síochána in Northern Ireland does not involve the commission of any criminal offence.”