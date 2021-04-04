Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach 105 years on

The uprising in 1916 started a chain of events which led to the independence of the south of Ireland from British rule.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin joins Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney and Lord Mayor Hazel Chu Dignitaries at the GPO, Dublin, for the Easter 1916 Commemoration (Handout/PA)

A seismic uprising which prompted a series of events leading to the independence of Ireland has been marked 105 years on.

Irish President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations of the Easter Rising from his official residence, Aras an Uachtarain.

A second non-public event was held at the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

For a second year in a row, events were adapted to abide by coronavirus regulations.

President Higgins rang the Peace Bell before laying a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees that were planted in 2019 in memory of the executed Rising leaders.

The laying of the wreath was followed by a minute’s silence, commemorating those who died in the Rising as well as the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the event at the GPO which featured a military ceremony, music, prayers and a performance of the National Anthem by soprano Claudia Boyle.

The proclamation was read by Captain Marie Carrigy from Co Longford.

The southern 26 counties in Ireland went on to become independent of British rule in 1922, and later became a republic in 1949 while the northern six counties remain part of the United Kingdom.