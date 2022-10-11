‘Eight families will want answers’ – international blast experts to examine scene of Creeslough explosion

First of victims’ funerals to take place later today in Donegal

Gardaí have brought in a team of international experts in blast analysis to examine the scene of last Friday’s explosion in Creeslough in Co Donegal.

The expert crew is believed to have arrived in the country yesterday and will be brought to the scene of the blast at the apartment and filling station complex today.

Senior sources have said the expert team will be trying to help investigators establish the precise origin of the explosion by analysing the blast damage.

They will also be trying to confirm why so much devastating damage was caused, and if a gas leak could be responsible for the incident in which 10 people died and eight were injured, one seriously.

Rubble removed from the site is also being retained at a location near the village for further technical and forensic examination.

This includes material removed by locals in the immediate aftermath of the explosion as they tried to rescue people trapped in the debris.

“This will have to be sifted through to find anything which might help establish the cause of the explosion. Everything from pipework and boilers will need to be recovered to build a better picture of what happened just after 3pm last Friday,” the senior source said.

“At the end of the more immediate concerns, such as helping the grieving to have funerals, there will be eight families looking for answers as to what caused the explosion, and investigators are determined to answer that question for them,” they added.

Work began yesterday on sealing up the site of the apartments and filling station so that investigators could work in the contained area.

Heavy machinery was brought in to erect a large barrier with sheets of wood supported by pre-cast concrete supports.

It was expected the road outside the site could then be reopened to allow traffic through the village again.

And as the international blast analysis experts get to work at one end of Creeslough, the funerals of those who died will begin today at the other side of the village.

Creeslough’s Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill’s funeral masses will both take place in the local St Michael’s Church.

Jessica (24) is the daughter of Bernadette and Anthony Gallagher. The fashion design and marketing graduate recently took up a position as a fashion designer in Belfast and was visiting her boyfriend Conor McFadden’s apartment on top of the filling station when the explosion occurred.

He remains in a serious condition in St James’s Hospital in Dublin where he is being treated for extensive burns he suffered in the incident.

Jessica’s funeral is due to take place at 11am, followed at 2pm by the funeral of Martin McGill (49), who was a carer for his mother Mary.

Their requiem masses mark the beginning of 10 funerals to be held in Creeslough and surrounding parishes this week.

Tomorrow James O’Flaherty (48) from Dunfanaghy will be laid to rest after his funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

His wife Tracey and son Hamish walked with the coffin as it left Letterkenny Hospital at noon yesterday.

Tracey is a nurse at the hospital, and her colleagues lined the road as Mr O’Flaherty’s final journey home began.

And the community of Creeslough will gather together for a double funeral tomorrow afternoon when Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) are brought to St Michael’s Church.

Meanwhile, the funeral for Leona Harper (14) will take place at 2pm on Thursday at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, followed by burial at Termon graveyard.

The family of Leona said yesterday that she had been picking an ice cream from the fridge in the petrol station shop with her friend when the explosion occurred.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Donna and Hugh Harper described the confusion following the blast, as they did not know if Leona was still under the rubble or on her way to the hospital.

“I was told she was trapped in there, but we were also told there was a big possibility that she might be on her way to hospital,” said Mrs Harper.

“Quite later on then everybody was accounted for at the hospital and then we had realised that Leona didn’t make it out,” she added.

The parents added that they wanted to thank all the workers who helped recover her body. “I personally know the digger driver. A massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her. It was 24 hours before we got her. She was the last taken out. But the doctors and everyone were amazing. They treated the whole thing from start to finish with nothing more than respect and dignity.

“Leona was a beautiful girl, never any trouble. She had so many amazing friends,” added Mrs Harper.

Local communities have been supporting the bereaved families since the explosion, and they have quietly lined the roads and lanes as the hearses bearing the remains of the victims were brought back to their homes or to funeral homes.

Details were being finalised last night on the remaining funerals.

A large vigil in remembrance of the victims, and to pray for the injured survivors, was held in Market Square in Letterkenny yesterday evening on the eve of the beginning of the funerals. A large gathering of people from the wider communities of north-west Donegal attended as dusk fell.