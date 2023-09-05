Emergency services search for child missing off Cork coast

A search operation has been launched by emergency services after a child went missing while swimming in Co Cork earlier today.

It is understood the child got into difficulty while swimming at the beach in Fountainstown.

Gardaí and ambulances are at the scene and the Coast Guard helicopter from Shannon is searching the water after the alarm was raised around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The Coast Guard volunteer lifeboat crew from Crosshaven has been launched and a lifeboat is in the water.

