Enoch Burke’s brother charged after chaotic scenes at court in Dublin

A younger brother of Enoch Burke has been charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour following chaotic scenes at a Court of Appeal hearing today.

Simeon Burke (24) was arrested and brought before Dublin District Court this evening accused of causing a breach of the peace at the Four Courts earlier today.

The disturbance is alleged to have happened as appeal judges rejected Enoch Burke's appeal against High Court injunctions directing him not to trespass at a Co Westmeath school.

Simeon Burke had been among family members at that hearing to support his brother.

The accused, of Cloonsoona, Castlebar, Co Mayo, is charged with using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at the Four Courts today. The charge is under Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

Judge Paula Murphy granted him bail and adjourned the case to Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday. Mr Burke told the court he would not sign the bail bond and was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

The accused told the court he had been assaulted by gardaí and treated in a “brutal fashion” by them because his family objected to “having transgenderism forced down the throats of the people of this country".

He told Judge Murphy to “stop this process now” and said “I’m not signing anything, I’m not a criminal here and I won’t be treated as such”.

Garda Conor Dwyer told Judge Murphy he was called to the Four Courts at 3.23pm where a man was allegedly shouting and provoking a breach of the peace, with several members of the public around.

They escorted the accused outside and he was shouting in an aggressive manner, he said.

“I tried to reason with him and he did not comply,” he said.

He was later charged, made no reply after caution and refused garda station bail.

The judge asked Simeon Burke if he had a solicitor.

“I can speak for myself,” he replied. “This process needs to be stopped, I was unlawfully arrested and I have been treated shamefully and disgracefully by the gardaí. I am shocked and shaken to the core by what happened. It’s nothing short of disgraceful.”

He said he had gone to the Court of Appeal today, as every citizen had a right to do, and during his time there the president of the court “made statements, they were horrific statements, about transgenderism, justifying why it should be shoved down the throats of people in this country”.

This was not only in schools but universities and was contrary to the Constitution, he said. He said citizens had religious rights and rights to express themselves freely.

Judge Murphy said that was a matter for the hearing of the case.

The family raised objections to what the judge said, Mr Burke continued.

“A mob of gardaí invaded the courtroom and assaulted my sister Ammi Burke, a solicitor,” he claimed.

He said the gardaí also assaulted his brother Enoch who had spent 108 days in prison because he "would not be forced to accept transgenderism in the school where he works”.

“He was assaulted by a mob of gardaí and left bleeding by a mob of gardaí,” Mr Burke continued. “What happened next is the gardaí were making their way towards my mother after assaulting my sister and my brother, and I was in the pathway of the gardaí as they moved to continue their violence against my mother.”

He was then “targeted” and attacked by gardaí who “manhandled” him and “pushed him out of the courtroom", he claimed.

He alleged the gardaí swore at him and one said “eff him out of the courtroom”, with another swearing at him as he was driven to court.

When he raised this with the gardaí, he claimed, the reply was “yes, I am swearing at you”.

“I am shocked, I am shaken to my core,” Mr Burke told the court. “I am not a criminal. Transgenderism shouldn’t be forced down the throats of people. For the judge to have made that comment was wrong.

“My shirt was ripped open, I have been left bleeding, my clothes have been taken from me, I have been brought in like a criminal. You have a responsibility to stop this process right now.”

He told the judge she had a “duty before God” and she had sworn before God to uphold the Constitution and the law.

“It’s shameful how I have been treated, I have been treated in a brutal fashion as have been my family,” he said, and this was because they raised objections “to having transgenderism forced down the throats of the people of this country”.

The court heard there was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions and the judge set bail in his own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he is to stay away from the Four Courts and sign on three times weekly at his local garda station.

“I’m not signing anything, I’m not a criminal here and I won’t be treated as such,” Mr Burke said.

The judge asked if he would not be taking up bail.

“I will not be treated like a criminal, judge,” he said.

Several Burke family members in the public gallery were heard to say “shameful” while the accused’s mother Martina asked: “Where are his shoes?” and “Why were his clothes ripped off him?”

“Shame on all of you,” Enoch Burke said as his brother was led away by prison guards. “Absolutely disgraceful.”

At the earlier Court of Appeal hearing, Enoch Burke lost an appeal aimed at overturning court orders preventing him from teaching or attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath.

The three-judge court, in three separate judgments, dismissed the appeal. The delivery of the judgments was interrupted several times with gardaí eventually intervening to remove members of the family.

Officers moved in and requested that the Burkes leave the courtroom after the three-judge court abandoned the delivery of its judgment because of repeated interruptions.

There were tense scenes as at least 10 gardaí arrived in the court to escort the Burkes out, only for members of the family to angrily refuse to comply with requests to leave.

The first to be physically removed was Mr Burke’s sister Ammi, a solicitor, following by his Simeon, who is studying to be a barrister at King’s Inns.

One by one the family members were removed despite strongly resisting, holding onto benches and each other as gardaí sought to get them out.

Enoch Burke appeared to cut his hand while grabbing hold of a table as a garda tried to pull him away.

Throughout the incident, which went on for around ten minutes, angry comments were directed at gardaí by the Burkes.

The confrontation broke out after the Burkes got to their feet and loudly objected to comments by the president of the court, Mr Justice George Birmingham.

The judge said “offensive terms” used by Enoch Burke during his appeal caused him to wonder “whether this is not an exercise in creating soundbites”.

At this point, all hell broke loose in the courtroom.

Enoch Burke got to his feet, shouting: “That’s a disgrace judge”.

Amid a cacophony from the benches where his family stood, he could be heard shouting: “How dare you strip me of my constitutional rights.”

His mother Martina repeatedly shouted: “You are bowed prostrate at the altar of transgenderism.”

Gardaí moved in and Ammi Burke was the first to be physically removed.

Ammi Burke, a relative of Enoch Burke is forcibly removed from the Court of Appeal by gardaí after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out in the courtroom in Dublin. (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire) — © PA

As she was being forcibly taken from the court, her father Seán shouted: “You have no right to take her out. Shame on you. It is a cover up.”

Seán and Martina Burke were also bundled out of the court after a stand-off.

Then four gardaí were required to drag Enoch Burke out a back door.

As a garda wrestled with him, Mr Burke repeatedly shouted: “Don’t you dare touch me.” He accused the gardaí of being “a disgrace”.

The last of the family to be removed was Isaac Burke, who was dragged out with his feet trailing on the ground.

Members of the family insisted gardaí had no right to remove them from the court.

They were taken from the courtroom after judges had to twice rise from the bench due to interruptions.

Mr Burke was appealing against High Court orders restraining him from turning up at Wilson’s Hospital School.

Mr Justice Birmingham, sitting with Mr Justice John Edwards and Ms Justice Máire Whelan, had only managed to read out one part of the court’s decision before the hearing descended into chaos.

The judge said the court had no hesitation in dismissing an appeal Mr Burke had against a temporary injunction granted by Ms Justice Siobhán Stack last August restraining him from attending for work at the Co Westmeath school

At this point, Ammi Burke, stood up and interrupted the judge, making comments about her brother’s “constitutional rights”.

She refused to stop talking or sit down when Mr Justice Birmingham instructed her to do so.

Several other members of the Burke family stood and began shouting up at the bench.

The loudest was Mr Burke’s mother Martina, who shouted: “You are bowing before the altar of transgenderism, every single one of you.”

She went on to make loud comments about judicial salaries.

The judges left the bench and remained in their chambers for around five minutes.

When they came back into the courtroom, Mr Justice Birmingham said he would continue reading out the judgement, but that if there were any further interruptions the court would rise again and the judgment would be issued electronically.

He was in the middle of dealing with a second part of the appeal, in relation to an order granted by Mr Justice Max Barrett last September, when he was interrupted by members of the family again.

The judges rose from the bench again and this time they did not come back.

Several gardaí were in the court at the time and more flooded in after the Burkes refused to comply with a request to leave.

Mr Burke had claimed the orders he was appealing were invalid, unconstitutional, had no legal effect and should be set aside.

However, the three-judge court disagreed and dismissed his grounds of appeal.

Despite the orders, Mr Burke continued to go to its premises in Multyfarnham each school day despite first being suspended and later dismissed from his job there as a teacher of history and German.

He spent 108 days in prison last year for contempt of court orders and is currently being fined €700 for each day he remains in contempt.

His suspension last August came after Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, refused to comply with a request from the then principal to call a transgender pupil by a new name and by their preferred pronouns.

A number of incidents, in which Mr Burke expressed opposition on religious grounds to the request, prompted the school’s board of management to put him on paid administrative leave.

He was sacked by the board of management in January, a decision he is appealing to a tribunal.

During the appeal hearing, the teacher claimed the request, was an unlawful “demand” that he participate in transgenderism, and was in breach of his constitutional rights to the freedom of religious expression.

Transgenderism, he said, was contrary to all major religions, and his own Christian beliefs. He told the court that scriptures state that there is only the male and the female.

But Mr Justice Birmingham said the communication from the principal “fell well short of a demand”.

The judge said he had no hesitation in dismissing the appeal against the order of Ms Justice Stack, as on the evidence presented to her there was a case for an interim injunction.

He did not get to read out the part of the ruling dismissing the appeal against Mr Justice Barrett’s order, but an electronic version of the judgment issued later confirmed this too had been dismissed.

The Court of Appeal decided not to hear appeals against two other High Court decisions, made by Mr Justice Conor Dignam and Ms Justice Eileen Roberts. These included the dismissal of an application brought by Mr Burke aimed at setting aside his suspension.

Before delivering the court’s ruling, Mr Justice Birmingham said a letter was received by the court’s registrar from a firm of solicitors in the midlands.

Although not stated by the judge, it appears the firm that sent the letter is representing the transgender child or their family.

The judge said the letter indicated the desire of the law firm that nothing be said in the course of the judgment that would identify the child.

“There is also a stated concern the judgement should not contain anything that is inaccurate,” said Mr Justice Birmingham.

The judge said the correspondence seemed to be designed to influence the contents of the judgment and, on one view, was an attempt to put evidence before the court through correspondence, which he said could not be done.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the court had been careful at all stages not to identify the child.

The hearing of the full cases between the school and Mr Burke remains pending before the High Court, and is expected to be heard later this year.