Essex lorry deaths: Monaghan man Ronan Hughes to be extradited to UK
The High Court in Dublin has ruled that an Irish man can be extradited to the UK to face 39 charges of manslaughter and a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.
Ronan Hughes, 40, from Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan, appeared at Dublin's Central Criminal Court for his extradition hearing following the execution of a European arrest warrant in the Irish Republic in April.
Mr Hughes said nothing during the short hearing on Friday morning.
The 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a lorry container parked on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, on October 23 last year. Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead.
The High Court rejected his appeal against extradition on Friday.