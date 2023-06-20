Everything we know about missing Titanic submersible so far

Rescue teams are in a race against time to find a submersible tourist vessel which has been missing since Sunday, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Here is everything to know about the lost submarine so far.

What is the vessel and what happened to it?

Named The Titan, the 22-foot carbon-fibre and titanium craft was deployed by a Canadian expedition ship, the MV Polar Prince, to travel nearly 13,000 feet down to the shipwreck site of the Titanic.

It usually serves as a tourist vessel, with guests believed to pay around $250,000 (around £195,000) to see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

There may be as little as 57 hours of emergency oxygen left aboard the submersible, which lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland.

The crew on board made no contact with the support crew above water for more than eight hours.

A submersible is a small watercraft designed to operate underwater, particularly for research and exploratory reasons.

The Titan is 6.7 metres long (22ft) and could theoretically be anywhere within a 370-mile stretch of the Atlantic Ocean between the wreckage of the Titanic and the Canadian coast.

It weighs 10,432kg (23,000lbs) and is capable of diving to depths of 4,000m (13,120ft).

Who is on board the vessel?

Hamish Harding

There are five people reported to have been on board the submersible.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of the mission specialists reported to be on board. He is the chairman of private plane firm, Action Aviation

Shahzada Dawood

UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood have also been named in a family statement as two of the other people on board the "very tiny" craft.

Shahzada is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation, one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, which has urged people to stop speculation over what has happened the crew.

French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel, according to reports.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

Who owns the vessel?

OceanGate Expeditions, a private company, operates the submersible.

For this trip, it partnered with the Marine Institute at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada.

In a statement, OceanGate Expeditions said: "We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families. We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”

In a May 2021 court filing, OceanGate said the Titan had an "unparalleled safety feature" that assesses the integrity of the hull throughout every dive.

Mike Reiss, a New York-based writer and producer, who has worked on the Simpsons, took a trip on the Titan sub last year.

He told BBC Breakfast: "You sign a massive waiver that lists one way after another that you could die on the trip. They mention death three times on page one so it's never far from your mind. As I was getting onto the sub my thought was this could be the end.

"So nobody who's in this situation was caught off guard. You all know what you are getting into.

"It is really exploration. It is not a vacation. It's not thrill-seeking, it's not sky diving. These are explorers and travellers who want to see something."

What do we know about the rescue efforts so far?

In a press conference on Monday, Rear Admiral John W Mauger of the US Coast Guard said they are doing "everything" they can to find the submersible, saying it has one pilot and four mission operators aboard.

He said they were conducting a search 900 miles east of Cape Cod in collaboration with the Canadian armed forces and commercial vessels in the area.

"It is a remote area and a challenge, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people onboard," he said.

Rescuers have until Thursday before oxygen runs out on the vessel.

What is the latest on the craft’s condition?

A distress signal from the submarine has been sent out, according to oceanologist Dr Simon Boxall of the University of Southampton.

He told PA: "This is second-hand knowledge but my understanding is that they have received a signal from the submarine.

"You can't use radios underwater. You rely totally on 'pings'. What they have is really limited communication.

"Apparently they have had, and I don't know when... they have had an emergency ping saying the vessel is in distress. I don't know if that is automatically generated or generated by people on board.

"It could be that the vessel is lost already or it could be automatic."

He said he did not know when the message was transmitted.

Is there a purpose for revisiting the Titanic wreckage?

The goal of OceanGate's expeditions has been to chronicle the Titanic's deterioration as well as the underwater ecosystem that shipwrecks often spawn.

What is left of the Titanic is slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria that consume hundreds of pounds of iron a day.

Holes pervade the wreckage while the crow's nest is already gone. Some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

The company outfitted the Titan with high-definition cameras and multi-beam sonar equipment.

Charting the wreck's decomposition can help scientists predict the fate of other deep-sea wrecks, including those that sank during the world wars.

Another focus is the sea life as hundreds of species have only been seen at the wreck.