Extra train services to be added between Belfast and Dublin for summer travel

Ahead of the busy summer season, Translink and Iarnród Éireann are set to introduce additional Enterprise services from Thursday, June 8, in response to record passenger numbers now choosing train travel between Belfast and Dublin.

The new enhanced Enterprise timetable, will see 14 extra services operating between Thursday and Sunday, providing around 3,000 additional seats to the cross-border service.

The additional services, operating from June 8 until September 3, will see the number of daily departures increase to 20 (Thursday to Saturday) - 10 in either direction, and 12 on Sundays – six in either direction.

Added schedules include trains departing from Belfast going to Dublin at 9.33am on Thursdays and Fridays (9.36am on Saturdays), and 9.06pm from Thursday through to Saturday.

There will also now be a 5.06pm train from Belfast to Dublin on a Sunday.

As for departures from Dublin to Belfast, there will be added services from Thursday to Saturday at 12.21pm and 6pm. On Sundays, the new service will go to Belfast at 1pm, all alongside the current timetables.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive at Translink, said: “We have been working closely with our service partners Iarnród Éireann and this new timetable will ensure we continue to provide a high quality customer experience on this flagship service with the right capacity to meet the increase in demand and help keep everyone better connected.

“We recently celebrated carrying over 1 million passengers last year - the highest number in 20 years; this vital service has enabled people to do business trips, enjoy family days out, access concerts, sporting events and much more. Now this increase in frequency will help even more passengers enjoy hassle-free, good value, and greener travel which is great news for everyone and great for the climate too.

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade, added: "Iarnród Éireann and Translink are hugely ambitious to grow and develop the Enterprise service. Our strong partnership means we can deliver this boost to summer frequency and capacity, and gives a preview of the extensive service expansion we plan to deliver in the future.”

The additional services will also incorporate a catering trolley service.

Further details of services, timetables, good value web fares visit www.translink.co.uk