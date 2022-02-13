Family in ‘awful pain’ after death of child driver in Limerick

The scene of the crash on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare, Co Limerick (Liam Burke/Press 22)

The parents of a 12-year-old boy killed in a head-on collision with a truck in Limerick are “lovely, good people” who have been left “bewildered” by the death of their son.

Canon Frank Duhig, the parish priest in Newcastle West, visited the parents of Wiktor Chojecki at their home on Friday to pray with them and offer support.

Canon Duhig, who baptised Wiktor, was preparing to call again to the home of the boy’s parents, Ewa and Bartosz, yesterday evening.

He added that the funeral arrangements have not been made and it is believed relatives from Poland have yet to arrive.

“My heart is breaking for them. We are all just doing whatever we can to offer support,” Canon Duhig said. “They are completely bewildered and in shock. There is a strong Polish community in Newcastle West, so they have a lot of support.”

Wiktor was a first-year student at Scoil Mhuire agus Íde and lived with his parents and younger sister in Newcastle West.

He was the driver and only occupant of a Nissan Qashqai that was involved in a head-on collision with the truck on the N21 at Rineroe, near Adare, at around 2am on Friday.

Gardaí believe he took the car while his parents were asleep. While the driver of the truck, aged in his 40s, was treated for shock, he was not injured.

Members of the Polish community gathered at the church in Newcastle West on Friday to say the rosary.

Canon Duhig said: “Wiktor himself was very well liked by everyone. At the moment, everyone is just trying to support his parents. They are in an awful lot of pain.”

A vigil was held in The Square, Newcastle West, at 3pm today.

Those attending were asked to “bring a balloon or two” to “brighten up the sky for Wiktor”.

Meanwhile, the priest who gave the last rites at the crash scene said he was moved by the grace and dignity of Wiktor’s parents.

Monsignor Daniel Neenan said: “In the midst of their anguish, they made a point of thanking all the gardaí and emergency services personnel who had tried to help.”