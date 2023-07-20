Family left ‘shattered’ as mother pays emotional tribute to Dublin woman found dead in Salou

The mother of Dublin woman Kirsty Ward, who was found dead while on holiday in Spain, has said her family were left “shattered” by the news of her sudden and violent death.

Kirsty (36) from Dundrum, south Dublin, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia in Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday July 2, when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance.

A man (30) is being held in connection with the death after he appeared before a Spanish court and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

She had only arrived in Spain two days before her death.

Ms Ward is survived by her son Evan, parents Jackie and John, brother Ryan and sister Zoe and extended relatives and friends as well as colleagues at Glenview Medical Centre.

Kirsty Ward's funeral took place today in Dublin

Kirsty’s mother Jackie addressed mourners gathered at the Church of St John the Evangelist in Ballinteer today, and said their lives were shattered when they heard about the tragic loss of Kirsty.

“In the weeks and months to come please don’t be afraid to come to me to say hello, or to share a story about Kirsty and how you knew her. People have told us many lovely things and it would be great to listen to them again and hear what she means to you,” she said.

“Everyone who has been in contact with us in the last couple of weeks is a testament to Kirsty, and who she was, and the mark she left in our lives.”

Adding that Kirsty was a wonderful mum, she continued: “I hope to continue the great work she has done. To me, she was a fantastic friend as well as an adored daughter. She was a loving and caring sister, a treasured granddaughter, a much-loved cousin, a loyal and true friend,” said Jackie.

She thanked An Garda Siochana, the consulate office in the Irish embassy in Madrid, the Spanish police and the investigation team, the Mayor of Salou and his team who organised a vigil for Kirsty, and the Kevin Bell repatriation trust who helped organise bringing Kirsty’s remains home.

She also thanked Firefit gym who organised a GoFund me page and are organising an upcoming event in her honour, as well as all those who have supported them since Kirsty’s death.

“Kirsty loved her gym. She loved the atmosphere and the energy and the spirit of everyone in the tightknit community,” she said, adding thanks to all in Glenview Medical Centre, “the colleagues, patients and friends who were like another family to her and who have spoken about Kirsty’s beautiful smile and gentle care,” she said.

Items brought to the altar as symbols of Kirsty’s life were her gym bag, a special pillow she kept in her car, a pair of her high heels to represent her love of fashion and style, and an LP record to represent her love of music and fun.

In his homily, Canon Liam Belton said everyone is deeply saddened and shocked at Kirsty’s tragic death.

“We feel hurt. Her family were very close to her, as she was to them. Her bubbly personality brought her huge energy to those around her on any occasion. People were drawn to her, such was the dynamism of her personality. She had a great personality. Everyone in the church brings their love to support Kirsty's family at this dark moment in all of our lives.”

"We say goodbye to Kirsty was baptised in this church. Kirsty’s memory will live on in all of our lives. She will never be forgotten. This gives us hope that everyone will get through this time of great grief, that we will find support in each other, and that's a support that we all need,” he said.

After Requiem Mass Kirsty’s remains were brought for cremation to the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome in Harolds Cross.