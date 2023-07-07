Family of Irish mum Kirsty Ward release statement following her death in Spain

The 36-year-old mother was killed at a hotel in Salou just days after she arrived in the country

The family of Kirsty Ward have asked for privacy following her death in Spain last weekend.

The 36-year-old mother from Dublin was killed at a hotel in Salou, near Barcelona, just days after she arrived there.

It is understood Ms Ward was on holiday at the resort with the suspect in the case.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said this morning.

"The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time.”

The family also shared a photo of Ms Ward, who was from Dublin, for the first time.

The 30-year-old suspect in the case appeared before a Spanish court this week and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

Ms Ward was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday night when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance.

Her partner was discovered next to her with an apparently self-inflicted wound.

He was initially treated in hospital under armed guard before he was taken into custody.

The man, who has links to gangland criminals in Ireland, was brought before a court in Tarragona yesterday that deals specifically with cases involving violence against women.

During his detention, he frustrated efforts to make contact with Ms Ward’s relatives and was said by investigators to have been uncooperative.

Local sources indicated police have already gathered a large amount of evidence in the case.

He was refused bail and remanded in prison following a lengthy hearing.

The man has come to the attention of gardaí in the past, having been previously arrested alongside Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the District Court.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately and is appealing the sentence.

A garda liason officer based in Madrid travelled to Salou to assist with the inquiry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of an Irish citizen in an alleged incident in the Spanish town of Salou on Sunday, July 2nd 2023.

"A member of An Garda Síochána has travelled to Salou to provide assistance with the ongoing investigation and with the repatriation of the woman’s remains.

"As this is an investigation led by Spanish authorities, An Garda Sióchána has no further comment at this time."

The day after the incident, around 50 people gathered for a minute’s silence in memory of Ms Ward at the local civic office in Salou.

A spokesperson for the Department of Equality and Feminisms of the Catalan regional government, known as the Generalitat, referred to the incident as a femicide.

“We are keeping tabs on the femicide in Salou,” it said in a statement.

“We are working with the town hall and making our services available to the family and close friends of the victim who need maximum privacy at these difficult moments.”