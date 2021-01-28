Family of teenager shot dead in Strabane request fresh inquest

Tobias Molloy was struck in chest by soldier firing rubber bullets in July 1972

The family of Tobias Molloy who was shot dead by a British soldier in Strabane almost 50 years ago have requested a fresh inquest into his death from the Republic's Attorney General.

The 18-year-old was struck in the chest by the soldier of the 1st Royal Welsh Fusiliers firing rubber bullets at the 'Camel's Hump' checkpoint on the Lifford Road in July 1972.

He was taken to the nearest hospital across the border in Lifford where he was later pronounced dead.

An inquest was held into his death six days after the incident in Lifford by the Deputy Coroner for East Donegal.

There was no inquest held in Northern Ireland at the time.

An application was made by the Molloy family to the Attorney General in Northern Ireland and he determined in 2019 that it was ‘less likely that Mr Molloy died in Northern Ireland than he died in Ireland’ and therefore could not grant a fresh inquest.

Pádraig Ó Muirigh of the Pat Finucane Centre says the original inquest proceeded in the absence of an investigation into the death of Mr Molloy by An Garda Siochána or the RUC.

He added that holding the inquest six days after his death meant there was not a sufficient amount of time for an investigation to be properly conducted.

Mr Ó Muirigh confirmed that new evidence has been lodged with the Attorney General of Ireland Paul Gallagher to support the application.

"New evidence, including multiple new statements recorded after a press appeal by the Pat Finucane Centre, media reports, a draft HET report and an expert report from Dr Laurence Rocke have been lodged with the Attorney General to support this application," he said.

"A fresh inquest could also benefit from the evidence of the potential lethality of the baton round which was addressed in Judge Sherard’s findings in the Francis Rowntree inquest.

"I would submit, in the circumstances, that this new evidence makes the holding of a new inquest advisable."

Mr Molloy was the second of three people to die from the use of rubber bullets during the Troubles.

The first was Francis Rowntree (11) who died in April 1972 while the third was Thomas Friel (21) in May 1973.