| 16.1°C Belfast

Close

Premium

Family of terror victim call for inquiry into alleged Garda-IRA collusion 30 years ago

John Sproule ‘horrified’ that State refuses to investigate claims of Garda’s role in murder

John Sproule wants a public inquiry into collusion allegations. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Expand

Close

John Sproule wants a public inquiry into collusion allegations. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

John Sproule wants a public inquiry into collusion allegations. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

John Sproule wants a public inquiry into collusion allegations. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Rodney Edwards Twitter Email

The brother of a man killed as a result of alleged Garda-IRA collusion 30 years ago has called on the State to “do the right thing” and investigate his murder, after the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said such a probe would not be practical.

Ian Sproule was shot dead outside his home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, by the IRA in 1991, with the group claiming he was a member of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), an allegation rejected by his family. He was 23.

His brother John asked Gsoc to investigate claims of collusion, after a witness at the Smithwick Tribunal in 2012 said he was satisfied “beyond doubt that there was a leak from the Garda to the IRA” in relation to Mr Sproule’s identity.

Top Videos

Privacy