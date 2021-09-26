Family of terror victim call for inquiry into alleged Garda-IRA collusion 30 years ago

The brother of a man killed as a result of alleged Garda-IRA collusion 30 years ago has called on the State to “do the right thing” and investigate his murder, after the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said such a probe would not be practical.

Ian Sproule was shot dead outside his home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, by the IRA in 1991, with the group claiming he was a member of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), an allegation rejected by his family. He was 23.

His brother John asked Gsoc to investigate claims of collusion, after a witness at the Smithwick Tribunal in 2012 said he was satisfied “beyond doubt that there was a leak from the Garda to the IRA” in relation to Mr Sproule’s identity.

But four years after he first complained, Gsoc has now confirmed it will not be proceeding with an investigation. It not only raised “challenges as a result of the passage of time” but also issues “about being able to get information from a person or persons outside the State”.

“I am horrified, I put my trust in Gsoc. I had faith they were going to do the right thing and I can’t understand why they aren’t pushing harder to get us the answers we need,” Mr Sproule said.

“I have very little confidence in the Irish State. They have done nothing for me. I have met representatives from the Irish Government and asked for help, but all I got was tea and biscuits.”

During the Smithwick Tribunal, it was revealed that the IRA had received a Garda intelligence file in 1990 which claimed two men from Northern Ireland — one of whom was Mr Sproule — were suspected of planting devices in Co Donegal in the late 1980s. Demonstrating it had copies of the ‘fógra tora (information booklet)’, the IRA told a Derry newspaper that it had killed Mr Sproule.

“That’s all the evidence we need that there was collusion in the murder of my brother, but yet the Irish Government has shown no desire to properly investigate this,” Mr Sproule said.

In its correspondence, Gsoc also stated that where Garda members have retired and no criminal offence is alleged or evidenced, “an investigation is not practicable”.

It added: “And while the Commission recognises that a contemporary investigation may answer questions not dealt with at the time of a historical event, the challenges of an investigation into past events cannot be underestimated.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met the family in 2019, during which officials confirmed that Garda authorities “remain open to co-operating with any further criminal investigation or inquest into Mr Sproule’s death that may take place in Northern Ireland”.

However, Mr Sproule said: “They [Irish politicians] come up here asking for inquiries into atrocities during the Troubles, but yet they aren’t offering anything to help my family.

“There is all this talk about an amnesty in Northern Ireland but the way the Irish Government is treating my family they have given gardaí an amnesty, as far as I can see.”

Former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan, who has also met the family and will again later this month, has pledged to help them, telling this newspaper that both governments “must do more to address legacy issues by uncovering facts and truth”.

Mr Sproule has said he will “not be happy” until there is a public inquiry into the killing and he wants to see a copy of the Garda intelligence file which claims to contain information about his brother.

“The Irish State wants me to go away but they have to understand, I am not going anywhere. My past is my present and it is never going to go away until I get truth and justice.

“The night the IRA murdered Ian they murdered my mother too. I’d go and see her and she’d be crying. ‘I just want my wee cub back,’ she’d say. There was nothing I could do. She kept crying, she lost all hope. And I can’t lose hope, I have to see this through.”

In the mostly rural area of Castlederg there are more than a dozen Border crossings with Co Donegal, which made it easy for those carrying out attacks to evade prosecution.

Trevor Clarke, who represents Derg Valley Victims’ Voice, describes it as an area in which the IRA “had operated with impunity” during the Troubles.

“In the 1970s Castlederg gained infamy as the most bombed town in Northern Ireland. In the 1980s the IRA switched tactics in the area, to concentrate on targeted assassinations of members of the Protestant community,” said Mr Clarke.

The Ulster Defence Regiment’s first fatality, Winston Donnell, was killed in 1971 at Clady, yards from the Border. Over the next 30 years the IRA went on to kill a further 16 members of the regiment in or from the area, 12 of whom were off duty when attacked.

Four RUC officers and nine civilians were murdered and all were Protestant apart from one Catholic, who was shot alongside his Protestant employer. One regular British army soldier died while trying to defuse an IRA bomb left outside a Protestant church.

There have been custodial sentences in relation to just two of these murders.

Then, following the murder of 43-year-old Andrew Bogle, who died in an IRA booby-trap bomb in August 1990, Mr Sproule became the latest victim.

“The Sproule family are determined to achieve truth and justice for their younger brother and have been deeply upset by Irish State deflection and obfuscation in the matter,” said Mr Clarke.

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister has written to Justice Minister Heather Humphreys accusing the Government of having “aggressively demanded investigations in this jurisdiction of Northern Ireland and vigorously supported such campaigns”.

Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, who has requested a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on behalf of the Sproule family, said “it is not sustainable” for the Irish Government and Garda to “wish away” the murder.

“The Irish State may not have pulled the trigger but because of the misleading intelligence a member of their police force made available to the Provisional IRA, a man is dead,” he said.

“Following the latest insult from Gsoc, nothing more will be acceptable now than a full reinvestigation of the murder of Ian Sproule and there can be no further opt in, opt-out powers for the Irish State. For once they must deliver full disclosure.”

On Tuesday a special motion on the alleged failure to investigate allegations of collusion will be brought forward by the DUP’s Diane Dodds in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The motion, seen by the Sunday Independent, will call on the Irish Government to “fulfil its obligations under international human rights to provide an effective investigation into claims of State collusion in acts of terrorism, including that of Mr Sproule’s murder”.

Ms Dodds, who has been following the Sproule case since 2013, believes the State “does not want to deal with the historical legacy cases that have allegations of collusion between gardaí and the IRA”.

“Everything is constantly put on the long finger. We are lectured constantly by Simon Coveney about reaching out but when you talk to John Sproule and the people of Castlederg there is a raw pain and heartache about the way they have been treated and how the Border was open for them to be targeted,” she said.