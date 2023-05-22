Family of young Derry woman who died after being ‘struck by garda patrol car’ are heartbroken, priest says

The family of a young Londonderry woman who died after she was struck by a Garda car in Co Donegal have been left heartbroken, a priest said.

Rebecca Browne, who was 21 and from the Galliagh area, was returning from a night out when the tragedy happened.

She had been away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where the accident happened early on Sunday morning.

Father Michael McCaughey from the Three Patrons' Parish in Galliagh said he visited Ms Browne's family.

"No words any of us can say at this time can comfort the situation," he said.

He added: "It is just very sad to see the pain and the heartbreak and the silence.”

Speaking to the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme, Fr McCaughey said Ms Browne had gone to Buncrana with her cousin for a night out.

"It is very daunting to hear a mother say her daughter went out on Saturday afternoon and hasn't come home," he said.

"Her mum talked about how she has lost two very special people.

"Her own mother died during the pandemic and now she has lost her own daughter.

"She said how her mum and aunts described Rebecca as like a porcelain doll; she loved her style.

"She was a young hairdresser, heavenly and lovely. The life and soul of the party is what they would describe her as."

Ms Browne worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in Derry.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the community in Galliagh is devastated by the tragedy.

“I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years and they are absolutely devastated by her loss which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh. I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.

“Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family. I visited them today to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss."

Ms Browne was returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car at approximately 3.15am on Sunday.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

Gardai set up a forensic tent as forensic examiners arrived on the scene at first light.

The marked Garda car involved in the incident also remained at the scene and was being technically examined. Pictures of the vehicle shows damage to the bonnet of the car.

Ms Browne's body was removed from the scene and taken to hospital later for a post-mortem examination but the road remains closed as the forensic examination of the scene continues.

The incident was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the collision involved a Garda car.

Derry Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This is a tragedy and the shock and heartbreak of this terrible incident will be felt right across the community today.”

Local councillor Rena Donaghey told RTE: "It's just horrific news. It's so sad. We are a neighbouring parish of Derry, just 10 miles up the road. We are very closely associated with Derry and they visit here all the time. Our hearts, sympathy and prayers go out to the family of the poor girl.”

Buncrana is popular with visitors from nearby Derry just across the border and many have second homes there.

The scene where the tragedy occurred is close to the entrance for Ludden Beach, between the local Applegreen Service Station and the entrance roundabout into Buncrana.

Claire West, a nurse working in Derry, said she was heartbroken, telling RTE: "We come here to relax ... I just can't put into words how I'm feeling as a mother, as a parent. The poor girl was just here from Derry for the weekend. She's the same age as my son. I'm just heartbroken.”

Local county councillor Jack Murray said: "It was terrible to wake up to the news that somebody had lost their life but when you heard it was a young woman and in such tragic circumstances then that makes it even more tragic.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with this young woman and her family.

"You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through. The entire incident is just so tragic."

Friends of the tragic young woman have been leaving messages of sympathy on their social media pages.

One wrote: "Always giving us a laugh I don’t know how I’ll do it without you Becca...please give us all the strength in these coming days and forever. My hardest goodbye".

Another posted: "My gorgeous best friend ... I don’t honestly know what I’m going to do without you or how I’m going to get through this my heart is completely broken".

A third said: "My heart's sore, love you so much. Our angel."