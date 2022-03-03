Family’s relief as boy being treated for leukaemia arrives safely from Ukraine to Ireland after fleeing war zone

Jana Shapoval and her son Leonid with Michael Collins and TD and members of their Irish-based family in Dublin Airport

A Ukrainian family spoke of their heartbreak at having to flee their homeland with all their possessions in only a single suitcase to get a five-year-old boy with leukaemia to Ireland for urgent cancer treatment.

Jana Shapoval and her little boy, Leonid (5), are now based in west Cork having flown into Dublin on Monday evening after a marathon trek from Ukraine through Poland and Switzerland to reach Ireland.

Leonid had been scheduled to undergo a bone marrow transplant in Ukraine on March 10 but the surgery was cancelled as Russian forces invaded Ukraine and attacked cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The family fled Ukraine on Friday - and Cork TD Michael Collins is now assisting the family with medical appointments and getting Leonid's medical records urgently translated from Ukrainian to assist Irish doctors.

Jana and Leonid are now staying with relatives in Ballydehob in west Cork and praying that the little boy will get the critical cancer treatment he needs at Cork University Hospital (CUH) over the coming weeks.

Jana wept as she spoke of her son's ordeal.

"He is OK - he is very tired. He is waiting on a bone marrow transplant," she told 96FM.

The family were going to see a Cork doctor today in the hope of scheduling an urgent appointment for cancer treatment at CUH.

"We have had so many stresses over the last five days - it is terrible. We lost everything we had," Jana wept.

"We will see doctor today for Leonid."

She added that she didn't know if their family home in Ukraine was still standing given the violence of the Russian assault on civilian population centres.

Jana's aunt, Viktoria, who lives in west Cork with her husband, David, said the little boy and his mother endured a nightmare journey just to get to safety in Ireland.

She said the family including Jana's husband, Sergey, had to endure a 20km traffic logjam to get across the Polish border.

"He (Leonid) has been treated (in Ukraine) for leukaemia for the past eight and a half months. The doctors gave all the medical documents so he could be treated here,” she said.

"They had everything in one little suitcase - that was it. Basically they have lost everything.

"My sister had almost nothing - they lost everything.

"The most important thing they took with them was little Leonid's medication - that was the most important thing for them.

"It was really hard for them - at the (Polish border) there was a queue 20km long."

Once police were made aware of Leonid's medical condition, he was given priority for crossing into Poland.

"In fairness to the Polish people they were very supportive - they gave food, clothes and water to them,” Viktoria said.

Having stayed with friends in another Polish city, they had a five-hour trek by car to Warsaw to then fly to Zurich and Ireland.

Deputy Collins said the situation facing families like the Shapovals was truly heartbreaking.

"It is a shocking situation - it is beyond words," he said. "The Irish authorities and Polish authorities did everything they could but they still had to wait five and half hours just to get across the border.

"But we finally got them to Dublin Airport and it was very, very emotional.

"I am very hopeful that Leonid will get the treatment that he needs now here in Ireland."

West Cork officials are now launching a special appeal to help Jana and Leonid with all their clothing, living and medical costs.