Family's tribute following tragic death of QUB student Conall McGuinness - ‘It was a pleasure to have had him for the 19 years we did’

WEXFORD was rocked over the weekend by yet another tragic and untimely death. A talented sportsman and former member of the Wexford Minor Football panel, Conall McGuinness (19) was sadly found dead in Belfast where he had been living and attending Queens University.

The young Wexfordman’s heartbroken parents, Gerry and Alison, hadn’t long touched down on a city break in Luxembourg when the devastating call came through, informing them of their son’s tragic passing. They immediately boarded a flight to Stansted airport in London before travelling on to Belfast to see their son, whose remains were returned to his native Wexford on Tuesday.

"He’ll be remembered,” heartbroken father Gerry said. “It was a pleasure to have him for the nineteen and a half years we did. He never gave us an ounce of trouble.

"He was a great man for his friends. He was very confidential and trustworthy and was always there with a listening ear. He had a great sense of fair play and that was very important to him. He always wanted people to be treated fairly.”

Having had their world turned upside down, Conall’s family were still trying to process the shock.

"He was studying psychology,” Gerry said. “I suppose that’s unusual for the difficulty he found himself in in the end, but he never had any trouble of that nature before.”

Mum Alison added: “We bumped into two people on the road today and both of them said that the things they would always remember about Conall were his big smile and the fact that he would always stop and say hello on the road.”

Tributes poured in over the weekend as the tight-knit community of Glynn Barntown struggled to come to terms with a devastating loss. Having attended the local National School, Conall spent countless hours on the local GAA pitch and was by all accounts a talented sportsman.

Ultimately this led to a call-up to line out in the purple and gold of Wexford for the county minor football panel in 2019, something which was a great source of pride to family and friends. Just last year, he joined in the celebrations having played a vital part in Glynn Barntown claiming a Junior B title.

Having nurtured him in a sporting sense from an early age, everyone associated with Glynn Barntown GAA club was devastated by the news of Conall’s passing.

"He came up and played with us in hurling and football through all the age categories up to last year,” Club Chairman John Cooney said. “He was a talented sportsman and was really popular among his group of friends here in the club. It’s just such a tragedy and we’re all at a loss for words.

In terms of Conall’s friends, the club is determined to support them as best they can as they attempt to process a terrible loss.

"I suppose it’s how we react now,” John said. “We’ll have a talk with some of the young lads and his friends. It’ll be some kind of informal get together just to check in on them. This will have a big impact. Conall was a very popular chap.”

An extremely active young man, Conall would try his hand at anything. He loved to go to the gym and played soccer when he was younger as well as lining out for Wexford Wanderers in rugby.

He was also a very strong swimmer and a good indication of his character came in the fact that he regularly volunteered his time to help coach the local Special Olympics group in swimming and basketball.

Conall’s talents on the pitch were most certainly matched in the classroom too. A former student at St Peter’s College, he had just graduated as part of the class of 2021 and in the week before his passing was making plans with friends for the graduation ball.

"It’s just a real shock and sense of sadness,” Principal John Banville said. “The whole school community was shocked and saddened to learn of Conall’s sudden death.

"He was a very popular and valued member of the Leaving Cert Class of 2021. He was a very bright student and a keen sportsman. He had an excellent relationship with his peers and his teachers and all we can do is extend our sincere sympathy to his parents, his sisters and extended family.”

Having graduated from St Peter’s, Conall took up a course in psychology at Queens University in Belfast. He made the move North back in September of last year and was settling in well. He had begun to play football for his local GAA Club St Malachy’s and was volunteering at a homework club to help refugees who are learning the language. He was also working in the Clayton Hotel in the city, having worked previously at Clayton Whites in Wexford town.

It was against this backdrop that the tragic news came as such a shock to his parents and five sisters Siobhán, Sharon, Sinead, Shauna and Sarah.

"He fully intended on going on to do the Masters,” Gerry said. “We were out in Luxembourg and when we flew back we were due to go up and sign the deeds for his house in Belfast.”

A member of the local community himself, Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan added his voice to the widespread sympathies being offered to Conall’s family.

"There’s a lot of shock in the area at the moment I can tell you," he said. “I’d just like to express my deepest sympathies to Conall's family. There are no answers in a situation like this, all we can do as a community is rally around the family and support them as best we can.

"My own nephew would’ve been a very good friend of Conall’s. It’s a hard one for young lads of that age to process. There’s a lot goes unnoticed in communities and, at this stage, we're nearly becoming immune to these types of tragedies, but that’s not the answer. It's just so sad for the family and I’m so sorry for them.”

Gerry and Alison reflected on the wonderful support that they had been shown by their local community throughout these difficult days, something for which they are very grateful. This support is set to continue this week as Conall’s funeral mass takes place in Barntown Church on Friday at 12 noon.

Should anyone feel the need to make a donation, the family have asked that they do so to Wexford mental health charity ‘It’s Good 2 Talk’ – one which Conall’s sister Sinead played a key role in setting up.

Conall is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Gerry and Alison, sisters Siobhán, Sharon, Sinead, Shauna and Sarah, nephews Shane and Liam, niece Síofra, his aunts, uncles cousins and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.