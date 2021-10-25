Fate of farm at centre of Kanturk murder-double suicide tragedy to be settled next year

Mark was shot by his father, Tadg, and younger brother, Diarmuid, in a tragic confrontation at their Kanturk home in north Cork over a disputed €2m will

Anne O'Sullivan (centre) is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark last year in St Mary's Church, Kanturk, Co Cork. Photo: David Conachy

THE fate of a €2m farm which was at the centre of a tragic murder-double suicide will be revealed early next year.

The revelation came as a shocked north Cork community will tomorrow mark the first anniversary of the horrific triple tragedy with local prayer services.

Kanturk was shocked by the killings which effectively wiped out a respected local family – and left a tightknit community struggling to understand how a dispute over a farm inheritance could spark such an appalling tragedy.

Mark O'Sullivan (25) was ambushed and fatally shot in his bedroom by his father, Tadg (59), and younger brother, Diarmuid (23), on October 26, 2020 as a dispute over the inheritance of a 115 acre holding at Raheen escalated out of control.

Having shot Mark up to seven times, the father and son then walked to the farmyard before going to a field near a fairy fort and taking their own lives.

Before they left, Diarmuid turned to his horrified mother and said: "There's your solicitor's letter for you."

Anne O'Sullivan, who lost her entire family – her husband and two sons – in the tragedy, had been battling cancer and died last April, just six months later.

Probate over her will is ongoing and the fate of the Raheen land is not expected to be clarified until early next year. In cases, probate over a will can take up to 12 months to resolve.

Mrs O'Sullivan, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer on February 28, 2020, gave several interviews to Garda over a period of three weeks in October and November 2020 because of her deteriorating health.

She revealed her son Diarmuid had wanted the bulk of the Raheen land because he said he had "a vision" for how it should be developed.

Diarmuid wanted his older brother to inherit only the family home and a few boggy fields despite the fact he was also to inherit a smaller and less valuable quantity of land from his father at Cecilstown.

He was supported by his father – and both became angry when Mark admitted to his mother he was unhappy at the proposed division.

Mark had warned friends he felt his younger brother was obsessed with money.

Mrs O'Sullivan admitted to friends that her husband and youngest son left her unharmed that day just to ensure she suffered.

Diarmuid had threatened to take his own life if he did not get his way over the farm – and had made comments interpreted as a threat by a neighbour just days before the tragedy.

Mrs O'Sullivan favoured a split of the Raheen holding which was fair to both her sons.

Mark had warned before the October 26 tragedy that he felt his life and that of his mother was under threat from his father and younger brother though no complaint was made to Gardaí.

The trainee solicitor started sleeping at the foot of his mother's bed to protect her and himself.

He was so worried he asked a friend to keep all communications between them for Gardaí as he feared Tadg and Diarmuid would murder him and attempt to make it resemble a suicide.

Friends were concerned for his safety and had urged him to leave the family home.

The relationship between Anne and Tadg had been amicable and supportive before her terminal cancer diagnosis on February 28, 2020.

Tadg had regularly brought her to medical appointments in relation to her breast cancer treatment in 2012/2013.

He had even brought her to her appointment at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork in early 2020 after which she received her diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Both had proudly posed at their son's university graduation the year previously.

Mark was shot by his father, Tadg, and younger brother, Diarmuid, in a tragic confrontation at their Kanturk home in north Cork over a disputed €2m will

However, in the weeks following February 2020, Tadg's attitude appeared to get colder and he directed his wife to "get your affairs in order", a reference to her will.

By late 2020, Anne preferred to go to medical appointments with her cousins or her eldest son rather than be driven to them by Tadg.

Matters were further complicated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This resulted in all four members of the family residing back at Raheen – at a time when the relationship between Mark and Diarmuid had already been breaking down.

Diarmuid adored his father and spent most of his time at Raheen working with Tadg, latterly in a firewood business.

Mark, in contrast, was very close to his mother and, during her illness, had helped her with cooking, cleaning and shopping while also working remotely on his laptop from Raheen.

In her statement to Gardaí, read out at the triple inquests held in Mallow last August, Mrs O'Sullivan recalled being awoken by the sound of gunfire around 7am on October 26.

She had only returned to the property the previous day with Mark, having stayed with friends locally after a medical appointment in Dublin.

Gardaí believe the mother and son were lured back to the farmhouse for the ambush-style attack.

"I woke at some stage after that. I don't know the noise or something that woke me. I cannot describe the noise (but) I know now it was gunshots," she said.

"I didn't realise it was gun shots until I was after seeing them (rifles) in Tadg and Diarmuid's hands.

"I got up and put on my dressing gown and shoes. I left my bedroom to find Tadg and Diarmuid with guns. I don't know guns and never investigated the guns attached to the house other than my father had a shotgun and it was the same as you would see on TV.

"Tadg and Diarmuid were facing into the bedroom – the bedroom that Mark was in. I cannot remember the order in which this happened but I said 'Oh my God, what have ye done now?' They both left off a shot each towards the bedroom in the door.

"I went back into my room to get my phone and when I came out, Diarmuid took the phone from me.

"Diarmuid said something, but I don't remember what that was right now."

(It later emerged that it was: 'There's your solicitor's letter for you.')

Mrs O'Sullivan ran to a neighbour's house for help and was distraught as she said: "Tadg and Diarmuid did what they done to make (me) suffer."

Mark is believed to have died almost instantly from multiple gunshot wounds.

Letters were later recovered by the bodies of both Tadg and Diarmuid.

Gardaí also recovered two rifles, a bolt action CZ and a semi-automatic Squires Bingham, both .22 calibre, at the scene.

Both were legally held and were recovered just metres from the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan by the fairy fort only a few hundred metres from the family home.

Coroner Dr Michael Kennedy said the horrific deaths were "a terrible tragedy – almost beyond human comprehension.

"But here the O'Sullivan home is now empty. A terrible sequence of events led to the devastation of the O'Sullivan family. It is hard to make sense of it," Dr Kennedy said.

Gardaí will now study the written inquest verdict and jury recommendation to determine what action, if any, is required over the Kanturk tragedy.