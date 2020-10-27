Father and his two sons die in shooting at Co Cork farm

Gardai investigating if tragedy is double murder-suicide due to row over family will

Gardai are investigating whether the fatal shooting of a father and his two adult sons was a double murder-suicide which was sparked by a bitter row about a family will.

The shooting took place near a farm outside Kanturk in north Cork shortly before 7am and is understood to have erupted following a disagreement over an inheritance involving local farmland.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Timothy 'Tadhg' O'Sullivan (59) and his sons Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23).

Mark O’Sullivan

One young man apparently armed himself with a rifle following the dispute and fatally wounded his brother.

When their father apparently desperately intervened to try and prevent further bloodshed, further shots were fired.

Tadhg O'Sullivan's wife, Ann, who was in her 60s, bravely managed to escape the house outside Assolas, between Castlemagner and Kanturk, and successfully ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.

She is understood to have been battling serious health issues over recent times.

Mrs O'Sullivan, who did not have a mobile phone, had to run some distance to a neighbour's property to raise the alarm with Mallow and Kanturk Gardai.

The traumatised mother was being comforted last night by relatives and friends.

Her family have appealed for privacy on her behalf.

Gardai rushed to the scene supported by armed units shortly after 7am.

Both the Regional Armed Support Unit and the elite Emergency Response Unit were deployed to the scene.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan

The area was sealed-off with a double security cordon as officers prevented all traffic from entering an area 1km around the isolated farmyard property, which is located down a long laneway off the Castlemagner-Kanturk road.

Garda negotiators were deployed but were unable to make contact with anyone in the property for over five hours.

A strict day-long media blackout was imposed by Gardai as they dealt with the incident.

Garda patrols, Garda dog handler units and two helicopters were assisting with the operation.

Paramedic units were also on standby at the scene.

Both the Garda helicopter and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter were deployed to the scene in support.

The Coast Guard helicopter landed on the local Castlemagner GAA field which was used as an operations base.

Tragically, when armed members of the elite Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) eventually entered the property at 1pm, Mark O'Sullivan was found with fatal gunshot injuries in a bedroom.

He was the only person found in the house and a massive search of the local area was launched.

A short distance away, by an historic old fort surrounded by farmland, the Garda helicopter helped guide uniformed officers to the bodies of Tadhg O'Sullivan and Diarmuid O'Sullivan.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three displayed signs of gunshot injuries.

It is understood Gardai recovered three legally held firearms from the various scenes involved - two bolt action rifles and a shotgun.

A number of cartridges were also recovered.

Supt Adrian Gamble confirmed a criminal investigation is under way but said that officers are not looking for anyone else in respect of their inquiry.

All three men died from gunshot wounds.

Another Garda described the scene as "absolutely heartbreaking - the worst I have ever had to deal with in over 20 years."

So traumatic was the scene that special counselling will now be offered to the officers who attended the various locations.

Garda inquiries are also focused on the suspected nature of the inheritance dispute.

Full post mortem examinations will be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today.

Gardai also began door-to-door inquiries throughout the area to determine if anyone had heard or seen anything unusual in the 24 hours before the horrific incident.

One local source said there had been tensions between the two young brothers over an inheritance that was to be resolved over the coming months.

The will in respect of this was apparently only finalised two weeks ago and had apparently dramatically exacerbated the tensions.

Tadhg O'Sullivan worked in a Charleville garage and was a hugely respected member of the Castlemagner community.

His eldest son, Mark, recently completed his Masters degree at university.

He was studying to be a solicitor and was known in Castlemagner for his love of sport and travel.

Diarmuid was studying to qualify as an accountant. The brothers attended University of Limerick and University College Cork.