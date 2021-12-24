Father and son dead in Letterkenny murder-suicide

Gardai at the house where the bodies were found

A community in Co Donegal has been plunged into grief after a father and son died in a murder-suicide just as the holiday season got under way.

The bungalow in Letterkenny, where Daniel Duffy and his son Damien died, was decorated with a Christmas tree, lights and candles. Daniel (88) was found dead inside the house while Damien’s body was found in a car at the back.

Gardaí are believed to be working on the theory that Damien (50) smothered his father before dying from carbon monoxide poisoning, but are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations.

The deaths sent shockwaves through the community, where locals say they do not know what could have led to such a tragedy so close to Christmas.

Local people described the family as well-known and highly respected. Both men were said to be “extremely intelligent and engaging”.

Mr Duffy Sr was head of the Electricity Supply Board in Letterkenny for several years and his son also worked with the company. Damien was regarded as a “computer genius” and had graduated with first-class honours and was planning to do a masters. He often worked in a self-contained flat at the back of the bungalow.

A neighbour who called to the house at around 2pm yesterday made the tragic discovery and alerted gardaí, who sealed off the scene.

It is believed Mr Duffy Sr had not been seen in around a week, and gardaí are trying to determine when he died.

Neighbours said both men were witty, and Mr Duffy Sr “idolised” his son. Both were Manchester United fans, were season ticket holders and often went to matches at Old Trafford.

Damien’s mother, Christine, died in 2009 and the two men lived in the house together.

The family suffered another tragedy only two years ago when Mr Duffy’s daughter, Caroline, died from cancer at the age of 48.