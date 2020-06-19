Father and son drown in fishing tragedy at Donegal lough

A father and son have drowned after a family day out turned to tragedy in Co Donegal.

The pair died after they went fishing on Lough Keel, between Kilmacrennan and Golan yesterday afternoon.

It is understood one of the men fell into the water and a second went in to try and assist him.

The men who died are a father and son but are not believed to be from the Republic. It is understood that they may have a holiday home in the area.

One teenage boy was rescued from the lough and taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Members of Irish Water who were working in the area heard cries for help after 2.45pm and made an emergency call. Malin Head Coastguard received the call before 3pm and scrambled the local emergency services.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter were dispatched from their base in Sligo while the Mulroy Coastguard also arrived on the scene supported by gardai and ambulance personnel. Specialist divers from Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Unit were also brought in to search the area.

The body of the first victim was recovered early in the search. However, it took another couple of hours to locate the second body which was recovered after 6pm by the divers.

Medical personnel including a doctor were also drafted into the scene and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are expected to be carried out.

Gardai could be seen removing two fishing rods from the scene later in the evening.

A member of the rescue services described the scene as simply "heartbreaking". "To look at the young lad who survived would break your heart. He looked like he was only in his early teens and he was just heartbroken and distraught.

"This was a family who just went out for a day's fishing and then this happened. It just shows how fickle life can be."