Fathers, mothers, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers — the 10 lives lost in Creeslough tragedy

The community of Creeslough in Co Donegal was brought to a standstill following the explosion on Friday afternoon which claimed the lives of 10 victims.

The victims, all local people, young and old, were yesterday named as: James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), and Leona Harper (14).

Jessica Gallagher (24)

Jessica graduated with and honours degree in fashion and design and marketing from the International Fashion Academy in Paris. She also studied at a fashion design college in Shanghai. She recently took up a position as a fashion designer in Belfast. Prior to moving to Belfast, she lived at home with her parents Anthony and Bernadette. She had previously worked at the Shandon Hotel in Dunfanaghy.

The 24-year-old was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the petrol station when the explosion happened.

Leona Harper (14)

Leona Harper was choosing an ice-cream from the fridge with her friend when the explosion took place. The teenager was believed to be heading off to a friend’s house for a sleepover. A pupil of Mulroy College in Milford, sports-mad Leona had played for the under-14 team at Letterkenny Rugby Club. The talented player was remembered as a “lovely” girl, who also enjoyed boxing.

Daughter of Hugh and Donna and sister of Anthony and Jamie, she was also a devoted Liverpool fan. In a post online, Leona’s brother Anthony, said: “I don’t know where to begin, Leona I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. We all love you so much.”

James Monaghan (13)

James was also a pupil of Mulroy College in Milford. The 13-year-old died in the explosion alongside his mother Catherine as they queued at the post office counter inside the Applegreen petrol station. James had met his mother in the shop after getting off the school bus. It is understood that he enjoyed woodwork at school.

Catherine O’Donnell (39)

Mother of James, Catherine was described as a “beautiful lady”. She was originally from Creeslough but had been living in Kilmacrennan, a nearby village. She had also been mother to a three-year-old girl with her partner, Charlie Flood. The couple had suffered a personal bereavement five years ago, when baby daughter Paige passed away after an illness.

Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13)

Martin McGill (49)

Family carer Martin has been described as an “exceptional young man” who cared for both of his parents with “such dedication and love”.

He was a regular visitor to Brennan’s pharmacy in Creeslough while looking after his parents. Martin’s father, Joseph, died in February this year. He continued to care for his mother, Mary.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, friends told how Martin, originally from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, had moved to Ireland to care for his parents.

Robert Garwe (50)

Robert, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was married to a local woman and had relocated to the area. Mr Garwe (50) was tragically killed alongside his five-year-old daughter Shauna. It is understood the father and daughter had gone to the petrol station to buy a birthday cake for Sauna’s mother Aine.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5)

Shauna was the youngest victim and was in the petrol station with her father Robert at the time of the explosion.

She was an only child, who was described as a “delightful and energetic” little girl.

Her uncle described her as “a great little character”, adding that “everyone loved her”.

James O’Flaherty (48)

James was originally from Sydney in Australia and worked as an engineer around the world.

James was an engineering director for a US company, with 25 years experience managing large, complex engineering projects globally. He had previously worked in Australia, France, the UK and US.

He was a business graduate from the University of Tasmania and a graduate of software engineering from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

He was living in Dunfanaghy and is survived by his wife Tracey, son Hamish, his brother John and extended family.

Martina Martin (49)

Mother-of-four Martina has been described as a “ray of sunshine” who always had a smile on her face by those who knew her. One local member of the Creeslough community said Martina was “so kind” and would be “missed forever”.

Mulroy College in Milford said the 49-year-old was the mother of students enrolled in the school. She hailed from the well-known Russell family from Letterkenny.

Hugh Kelly (59)

Hugh was the eldest victim of the tragedy. The 59-year-old was described as a “cheery man” and a “gentleman”. It is reported that Hugh was from Doe Point — a scenic area just couple of kilometres outside the village.

The popular local man is understood to have worked in construction and farming and was in a long-term relationship with a local woman.