Fight star McGregor is 'caught on camera' punching man in pub

Video footage has emerged that appears to show UFC star Conor McGregor punching a man in a Dublin pub.

Mr McGregor is seen standing at the bar handing drinks to a group of people before appearing to lash out with his left hand and striking a man sitting on a bar stool.

The man turns away from Mr McGregor before the punch is thrown, and it appears to connect with the left side of his head.

Afterwards, two men who are apparently with Mr McGregor are seen dragging him away from the bar.

The man who was struck does not move from his seat, but turns back to face Mr McGregor as he is taken away from the scene.

Staff can be seen reacting in shock, with a woman behind the bar putting her hands to her mouth. Mr McGregor, who is wearing a light brown sweater and glasses in the footage, then disappears out of camera shot.

Last April the fighter was interviewed by detectives after an alleged assault at the Marble Arch bar in Drimnagh on the south side of the capital.

The man told officers he was assaulted by Mr McGregor following a brief verbal row between the pair.

Mr McGregor was questioned just over 24 hours after robbery charges were dropped against him in a Florida court.

The fighter met officers by appointment at Sundrive Road Garda Station along with a legal representative.

He was quizzed about his version of events, and left the station later that day. Mr McGregor was not formally arrested and had arrived at the station voluntarily for interview.

A file was submitted to the Republic's Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide if the UFC fighter faces any charges.

Gardai interviewed the complainant as well as a number of witnesses, while "good quality" CCTV of the incident was also recovered and examined.

In April 2018 several people were hurt when Mr McGregor hurled a trolley at a bus, smashing a window, as it left the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass. Mr McGregor avoided going to jail after striking a deal with prosecutors which saw him do community service.