Fine Gael wants crackdown on 'exploitation' of donations claiming Sinn Fein using NI 'loophole'

Senator wants to bring in new law to stop Sinn Fein using 'lax' regulations in NI

Fine Gael wants new powers for a political standards watchdog in the Republic to crack down on what it claims is Sinn Fein's exploitation of a loophole on political donations.

Senator Barry Ward is seeking to bring in legislation that would target what he said is Sinn Fein's use of "lax" regulations in Northern Ireland to accept "massive" donations. Among provisions in Mr Ward's proposed legislation is a requirement that political parties would have to make an annual declaration that they aren't spending funds raised in other jurisdictions in the Republic.

Sinn Fein last night accused Fine Gael of seeking to distract from a leaks controversy surrounding party leader and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and insisted it complies with "all legal requirements" on both sides of the border. Mr Ward raised concern about around €4m left to Sinn Fein in a will by deceased English millionaire William Hampton. Under Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) rules, parties cannot accept a donation of any value from someone who lives outside of the island of Ireland unless they're an Irish citizen. Permitted donations are capped at €2,500 in any one calendar year.

Mr Ward said the donation by Mr Hampton shows "a massive loophole in Irish electoral law where unlimited donations can be received through a party's Northern Ireland operation."

He said Fine Gael will "be seeking amendments to the Sipo legislation requiring all parties contesting elections in the Republic... to comply with Irish laws on ethics, political donations, and corruption, regardless of where they are operating."

He suggested that Sinn Fein should only take €2,500 from the donation by Mr Hampton and return the rest to his estate.

Mr Ward added: "If Sinn Fein insist on exploiting the Northern Irish donations loophole, then we want Mary Lou McDonald to set out how she will ensure that not one penny of this donation is used in this State."

Last night Sinn Fein said it is an all-island party and "we are lawfully obliged to register as a political party in both jurisdictions and to comply with relevant legislation and statutory regulations, north and south. This is a consequence of partition."

Sinn Fein said it "meets all of its legal requirements. We are in full compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Commission in the north and the Standards in Public Office Commission in the south have confirmed to us that this matter is closed."

The party added that it had "made it clear repeatedly that this donation (by Mr Hampton) will only be spent in the north", although Mr Hampton's will stated that he wanted his money to go to Sinn Fein in the Republic.

"Fine Gael are well aware of all of this, but are attempting to distract from the serious issue surrounding the Fine Gael leader at this time," the spokesman said.