Fire near Dublin Airport brought under control

A massive fire that ripped through a recycling and scrap metal facility near Dublin Airport has been brought under control.

Residents in the St Margaret's area and others downwind of the blaze in the Sandyhill area were warned to close windows in homes and businesses as fire crews battled to bring it under control.

The plume of smoke billowing from the scrap metal plant and car breakers' yard could be seen for miles around.

Dublin Airport said the fire is not affecting flights.

Dublin Fire Brigade said eight crews had been deployed to the site and it was co-ordinating with the Irish Aviation Authority as it was using a drone to help direct resources.

The fire is understood to have started in a shed before it spread to scrap cars on the grounds of the facility with the risk of fuel tanks and welding gas exploding.

The alarm was raised at about 9am and several hours later fire chiefs said small pockets of fire were still burning but the main blaze had been brought under control.

Aerial ladders, foam spray and additional water supplies from Fingal County Council were all used in the operation.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Some units will be released from the scene shortly, however some will remain to dampen down any hot spots.

"We would still advise any residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows closed."