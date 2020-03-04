First day of Kate and William's charm offensive on Irish trip full of laughter

The message on the wreath laid at the Garden of Remembrance

The couple on their way to the Guinness Storehouse

William and Kate walk with Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina in Phoenix Park

"What's the postcode for Kensington Palace?" quipped Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the confines of his office.

Mr Varadkar was translating the requirements of the official visitor's book (which asks for one's name and address) from Irish to English for William and Kate.

William, already an aficionado of dad jokes, had seemingly met his match in the Irish leader.

On arriving at Mr Varadkar's office, William similarly joked to nearby staff members waiting for a glimpse of the royal couple in an adjacent office, "You look very busy!", met with bursts of laughter.

After the obligatory posing for cameras to accompany this moment, the Cambridges, along with Mr Varadkar and his boyfriend Matt Barrett, took seats underneath a portrait of Michael Collins to discuss the business at hand.

"We first met at the 2012 London Olympics," the Taoiseach could be heard telling William as press were ushered out so the foursome could speak in private.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club in Galway to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling during a visit to a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Both parties hit it off so much that the royal couple went over their allotted time, spending 25 minutes in deep conversation with Mr Varadkar and Mr Barrett for their private tête-à-tête at Government Buildings yesterday.

Stability, compatibility, effectiveness and charm are the non-negotiable goals of this visit, which is Kate and William's first to the Republic of Ireland over the course of their nine-year marriage.

With the uncertain aftermath of Brexit looming in the air, the Cambridges were sent as agents of soft diplomacy to copper fasten positive Anglo-Irish relations.

Both Kate and William in particular seemed acutely aware of what was at stake and stayed in deep conversation for as long as possible at all engagements in order to ensure all waiting press got the shot they needed from a variety of angles. And essentially, that their hosts were satisfied.

It was a notable departure from the chaotic energy of William's brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit in 2018.

The entire day was unfailingly wholesome, bolstering their reputation as down-to-earth parents-of-three who just so happen to have HRH titles.

Kate shone in particular, engaging in conversation with Irish President Michael D Higgins about acorns and shrubbery on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin, after enjoying a tea party in the Drawing Room with the Higginses and ambassadorial representatives from Britain and Ireland.

The setting was as regal as its occupants, with a handwoven Donegal carpet designed by Raymond McGrath, and original giltwood furnishings. The ceiling centrepiece is a plastercast of Lafranchini panel from Riverstown House.

Their afternoon tea menu comprised of shamrock shortbread, oat biscuits and lemon drizzle cake, made by the Aras' resident chef was a fanciful take on an otherwise formal affair.

In the same vein, Barry's Tea was served in bone china sets.

Throughout a day of diplomatic engagements, Kate was dressed in a green silk patterned Alessandra Rich dress and Catherine Walker coat, and seemed to take particular delight in ringing the Peace Bell; which is suspended between two oak trunks, one from Co Antrim and the other from south Dublin in honour of the Belfast Agreement.

It was a sensible start for the visit as the Cambridges are believed to be staying at nearby Farmleigh, the State Guest House which has hosted nearly every visiting dignitary including the queen, Prince Charles and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau. But this trip is as much about reconciliation as it is fashion analysis, cheesy jokes and undoubted marketing coup in the ongoing Barry's vs Lyons debate.

The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, built to honour those who fought for Irish independence.

As second in line to the throne and queen-consort-in-waiting, it was the most historically significant moment of their trip; following in the footsteps of the Queen and Charles before them.

Day one of their visit showcased the diplomatic talents they have spent nearly a decade perfecting, including subtle nods of normality that have made them so universally likeable.

When entering the State Reception Room for a photocall which seemed to go on awkwardly long, even Kate shrugged in an endearing laugh. Mrs Higgins had also been captivated by her charms as she held her hand tightly as they walked down the stairs of the South Portico.

The foursome in consistent laughter as they walked through the Gardens.

The Higginses had their own secret weapon up their sleeve in the form of their Bernese Mountain Dogs, the 'first dogs' who have become a fixture in State visits.

Bród jumped to greet the guests with glee, while Síoda is recovering from paw surgery.

The affability of Kate, a country girl turned future queen, seemed almost mythical, but it is hard not to be charmed by her genuine nature.

The Kate and William show was on full display come nightfall when they enjoyed a trip to the Guinness Storehouse, hosted by the UK's Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

The couple met a number of invited guests at the Gravity Bar on the seventh floor of the Guinness Storehouse.

Kate, who wore a long green dress from The Vampire's Wife, mingled and chatted with guests including actors Liam Cunningham and Robert Sheenan.

With 13 total engagements over the next 48 hours, including travel around coastal Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Galway, their itinerary was designed with the most impact in mind and if day one is anything to go by, this might be one for the books.